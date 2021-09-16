When voters across Manchester head to the polls for the municipal primary election next week, residents of Ward 8 will find a second ballot waiting for them.
The second ballot contains the names of three candidates — Tom Katsiantonis, Edward Sapienza, and Sean Sargent — seeking to fill the vacant Ward 8 alderman seat.
The winner will serve as alderman until January, then be replaced by the winner of November’s municipal election. All three candidates have also pulled papers for the seat in that election, and will appear on the regular Ward 8 primary election ballot next Tuesday as well.
The Ward 8 seat has been vacant since former Ward 8 Alderman Michael Porter resigned unexpectedly earlier this year. Aldermen voted 8-2 last spring to hold the special election on the same day as the primary elections, to save money and boost turnout.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Katsiantonis should be a familiar face to voters, having served as Ward 8 alderman, school board member and a state representative for several years.
He’s trying to reclaim his old seat, after pleading guilty in May 2018 to stealing Rooms and Meals Tax receipts he had collected from customers and underpaying the state Business Profits Tax. Prosecutors said he didn’t pay $595,531 in state taxes between his two restaurants, Grand Slam Pizza II and Tommy K’s. He was sentenced to 18 months to three years in prison
Katsiantonis says he has accepted full responsibility for his actions, and believes everyone deserves a second chance.
Sapienza is a retired correctional officer/private security officer. Sargent owns and operates a small carpentry business in Ward 8, while working as a sales rep for a multinational building materials company.
The New Hampshire Union Leader sent three questions to the candidates, to help develop a short profile on each ahead of Tuesday’s election. The questions were:
1. What is the top issue facing the city/schools, and how will you address it?
2. Why are you running for office, and why do you believe you should be elected?
3. Do you support a tax cap override to fund salary increases for city and school district employees? Why or why not?
Candidates were asked to limit responses to 100 words. They are presented alphabetically.
Thomas Katsiantonis
Wife Soula, two children, Nikos, 17, and Elli, 10
Manager at The Southside Tavern and Filotimo Greek Restaurant.
1. Violent crime continues to plague this city. There are more shootings, drug trafficking, and increased gang activity to name a few. We need to support the chief of police and the men and women who are on the streets protecting us every day. We need to increase our community policing efforts. We need more neighborhood groups like the Rimmon Heights Neighborhood Group on the West Side to promote neighbors looking out for neighbors. Neighbors getting to know each other and foster a pride in the community.
2. I am running for alderman because I love Manchester. I love the opportunity this city has given me and my family. As a person who has come here from Greece, public service and community involvement is part of my Greek heritage. We call this Filotimo. I believe strongly that this city has a promising future and also believe that my experience as Alderman, School Board member and state representative will benefit the residents of Ward 8. I am the only candidate in this race that has experience of being elected to public office. I am the only candidate that has answered emails and telephone calls from constituents. I am the only candidate that has advocated and got more police on the streets, roads fixed and more teachers in classrooms to teach our kids.
3. It is the responsibility of the city to provide essential city services like public safety, quality education, and public works. I am the only candidate that has had to make these difficult decisions. There is a provision in the charter to override the tax cap if there is an emergency situation that faces the city. After careful consideration there may be time to override the cap as a last resort.
Edward Sapienza
Age 54
Wife Andrea, two children and three grandsons.
Retired correctional officer/private security officer.
1. The top issue facing the schools is a massive runaway bureaucracy, excessive mandates, red tape, excessive assessments. I won’t be addressing it because I’m not running for the BOSC. I’m running for alderman.
2. I’m running for Ward 8 Alderman to serve and to represent the people of the ward. All the people of the ward. I ask the voters to consider that when they enter the voting booth.
3. No. We need to work out contracts that are fair to everyone. The city employees, the residents of the city. Everyone.
Sean Sargent
Age 36
Wife Ashley, two children, Lennox and Jack.
Owns and operates a small carpentry business in Ward 8, also works as a sales rep for a multinational building materials company.
1. Currently, I believe the greatest issue our city is facing is the lack of affordable housing — both HUD-definition affordable and housing that is simply affordable to working-class citizens. This is a problem that affects more people than just our homeless and houseless neighbors. This affects businesses that are trying to attract workers and young adults that want to stay in our city, start a family, and purchase their first home. We need to update our zoning ordinance to make it easier for developers to build, increase multi-family zoned parcels, and build up and maintain an affordable housing trust.
2. I’m running because I love the ward, I love the city, and I believe it’s important that our leaders are proud to reside in Manchester. I want to offer the best constituent service possible and focus on making interactions with the government a more positive experience. I want to empower constituents to be more involved in their community. I believe that working together will go a long way in bolstering the many attractive qualities of our city and in alleviating some of the problems our city faces like the housing crisis, homelessness, and the drug epidemic.
3. That question cannot be answered without more detail. What I can tell you is that it is not wise to commit either way without analyzing the budget and the current needs of the city. Promising to never override is a promise to take away services and weaken departments like our police force. Committing to an override would be foolish as well. Government should limit its spending as much as possible, delivering on the needs of the community. I do think all city workers deserve a contract that is fair to the workers and the taxpayers. That’s what I support.