Former state senator and current Ward 1 Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh announced Thursday he has raised over $110,000 in the 2 1/2 weeks since announcing his campaign for mayor of Manchester.

“I am thrilled and humbled by the outpouring of support we've received in the early days of this campaign,” Cavanaugh said in a statement. “In talking with folks across our city in the first few weeks since we announced our campaign, I feel a tremendous level of excitement and optimism for the future of our city.”