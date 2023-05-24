Former state senator and current Ward 1 Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh has secured the endorsement of the 200-member Manchester Police Patrolman’s Association, his mayoral campaign announced Wednesday.

“I am grateful for the support of the men and women of Manchester law enforcement, who put their lives on the line every day to keep our community safe,” Cavanaugh said in a statement. “As mayor, I will support our brave officers to help ensure we continue to offer the support needed to recruit, train and retain our patrolman.”