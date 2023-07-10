Former state senator and current Ward 1 Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh announced Monday his mayoral campaign has secured the endorsements of 45 Manchester leaders and labor organizations, which campaign officials say highlights his ability to bring together a “broad coalition of supporters” committed to building a city “that works for everyone.”

"I am deeply honored to receive the endorsements of these esteemed individuals and organizations. Their support reflects a shared commitment to building a Manchester that works for all residents, and I am grateful for their trust in my ability to lead," said Cavanaugh in a statement.