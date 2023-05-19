China-Central Asia Summit in Beijing

Chinese Premier Li Qiang greets Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Friday, May 19, 2023.  

 Ng Han Guan/POOL/VIA REUTERS

China promised billions of dollars in "financing support and free assistance" to five Central Asian countries on Friday, as President Xi Jinping presented a wide-ranging security and defense plan to a region that has long been in Russia's orbit.

Hosting the China-Central Asia Summit in the city of Xi'an, the fabled end of the ancient Silk Road, Xi presented himself as a generous and reliable partner for countries that were once part of the Soviet Union - but which have become increasingly alarmed by Russia's efforts to take back control of Ukraine, another former Soviet Republic.