Manchester aldermen have approved changes in property tax exemption amounts of more than 40% for elderly and disabled residents in response to concerns over drastically higher values following the recent citywide revaluation.
The property tax exemption for disabled and elderly residents 65 to 74 will increase from $109,500 to $156,000. Residents 75 to 79 will see their exemption increase from $148,500 to $210,000. The amount for residents 80 and older will jump from $195,500 to $280,000.
Blind residents also can expect an increase in their exemption, from $135,500 to $156,000.
Owners do not have to pay taxes on the exempted portion of their property's value.
Elderly and disabled tax exemptions were expanded earlier this year -- the first such expansion since 2014 -- to make more city residents eligible for them.
"This will help many of our seniors who live on low and fixed incomes, while the costs they face, especially with healthcare and housing, continue to grow," said Mayor Joyce Craig in a statement. "I want to thank the Board of Assessors for initiating this needed expansion of benefits and encourage everyone who thinks they may qualify to contact the Assessor's Office."
To qualify for the elderly exemption, a person must be 65 years or older, a resident of New Hampshire for three consecutive years and the owner of record of the property in question.
To qualify for the exemption for the disabled, a person must be eligible for payments under Title II or Title XVI of the federal Social Security Act, have been a New Hampshire resident for at least 5 years and be the owner of record.
The increased exemption amounts apply to qualified residents who currently receive the elderly or disabled tax exemption. New applications for exemptions will be accepted from Jan. 1 to April 15.
Alarmed property owners began calling the assessors department and other city officials after revaluation notices were mailed out last month. Single-family houses went up 46%, with a median assessed value of $304,300. Commercial property rose 14%, and industrial sites went up 21%.
Manchester is required by state law to reappraise all local real estate at least every five years. The last revaluation was five years ago.
Assessor Bob Gagne said in November 2020 the city’s overall property value was pegged at nearly $9.3 billion . As of Aug. 31, the estimated full market value exceeded $13 billion — a 40% increase — based on new construction and market changes.
The new assessments were determined by reviewing all permits and sales between April 1, 2020 and April 1, 2021, updated construction costs, land values and income and capitalization rates for the commercial properties, Gagne said.
The value of residential condos in the city rose 52%, while four- to eight-family building units shot up 76%. The new median assessed value for duplexes is $338,600, a 64% increase. Three-family homes came in at $385,700 — a 61% jump.
Gagne said when the 40% increase in the tax base is applied to the current tax rate of $24.66, the resulting tax rate will drop. He said he expects it to fall somewhere between $17.50 and $18, with the rate to be finalized near the end of November.
Tax rates are set by the state Department of Revenue Administration.
Other factors that can impact a property owner's actual/final 2021 property tax bill include:
• The final new value, which may change during or after hearings are completed;
• Changes in the city budget from last year to this year;
• Changes in other revenues received from all sources by the city between last year and this year (car registrations, building permit fees, license fees, school aid, etc.);
• Changes in the total of personal exemptions and tax credits granted between last year and this year;
• Calculation of the actual, final total tax base value reported to the state Department of Revenue in November.
Residents with questions about the new exemption amounts should contact the Assessor's Office at 603-624-6520 or visit the city website at manchesternh.gov/Departments/Assessors/Exemptions-and-Credits.