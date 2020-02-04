MANCHESTER -- Aldermen voted Tuesday night to approve a change to city zoning ordinances designed to make it easier for homeowners to turn detached garages or carriage houses into rentable apartments.
The zoning change was requested by Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart as a way to address the city’s housing shortage.
“As many Manchester employers struggle to attract employees one of the biggest barriers faced is a lack of available and affordable housing for said employees,” wrote Stewart in a letter to fellow aldermen in support of the ordinance change. “Allowing for detached ADUs will not solve the city’s housing crisis on its own, but it can be a small part of the solution as these smaller units are often a more affordable option for both younger workers as well as seniors on fixed incomes.”
Manchester had a rental vacancy rate of 1.1% in 2019, according to year-end data supplied by the New Hampshire Housing Authority.
Currently, Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) are only allowed inside a current residence or as part of an existing primary residence. The zoning change amending Chapter 155 of Manchester’s zoning code would allow residents to create an apartment inside a detached garage.
In a letter provided by Stewart to the Committee on Administration/Information Systems to amend, Stewart said the change would address “in a small way” the city’s housing shortage, evidenced by the rental vacancy rate.
New Hampshire’s ADU law has been on the books since 2017, and limits “a residential living unit that is within or attached to a single-family dwelling, and that provides independent living facilities for one or more persons, including provisions for sleeping, eating, cooking, and sanitation on the same parcel of land as the principal dwelling unit it accompanies.”
Municipalities are given the option of permitting detached ADUs in standalone buildings on the same parcel as the principal home, or in a garage or barn not attached to the primary residence.
“This isn’t a silver bullet,” said Stewart. “There isn’t one panacea that’s going to solve all the housing issues we have in the city, but it’s a small start and place to move forward.”
Manchester resident James Vayo, founder of the website ‘MHT for ADUs’, spoke Tuesday in favor of the ordinance change.
Vayo said he bought a home with a detached two-car garage and room above it in 2018. He said when he began looking into renting out the space, he was scared off by the process for obtaining a conditional use permit.
“Housing is a substantial issue,” said Vayo. “This city builds less than a dozen ADUs a year. There’s ample opportunity for people to build these at their houses. The real key issue that needs to be solved, the way to get on top of this, is to just build more units.”
Vayo posted a petition on his website asking people to support the ordinance change. As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, 106 supporters had signed the petition.
“ADUs are environmentally superior to typical new construction subdivision as they do not require the creation of additional infrastructure or further development of raw land,” wrote Vayo in the petition. “The current zoning regulations are so restrictive that production of ADUs is almost non-existent. The city of Manchester currently has 30,000 single family homes, of which less than 150 are known by the city to have some form of an accessory dwelling arrangement and the number of accessory dwelling unit hearing requests annually is less than ten.”