MANCHESTER SCHOOL officials hope to have an announcement about their long-term facilities planning effort by week’s end.
Members of the school board Finance and Facilities Committee have been reviewing three responses the district received to a request for proposals to assist with long-term facilities planning.
The three firms sending responses were the same three invited to submit proposals after being deemed qualified by the district: SMMA, with offices in Cambridge, Mass., and Providence, Rhode Island; Harriman, with locations in Portsmouth, Portland and Auburn, Maine, and Boston; and Lavallee Brensinger, which has offices in Portland, Maine, Boston and on Dow Street in Manchester.
Finance and Facilities Committee Chairman Jim O’Connell said members will meet this behind closed doors to discuss the proposals.
“We expect to reach a decision in nonpublic and come out and make an announcement on what our decision is,” said O’Connell. “The full board should expect to have a proposal before it at its next meeting.”
In November, Manchester school officials released a “request for qualifications,” an additional step in the procurement process to ensure that potential bidders are qualified. The district received three submissions, and the Finance and Facilities Committee invited those firms to submit responses to the request for proposals.
In August, Superintendent Jennifer Gillis received approval on her “3-4-12 model” — three high schools, four middle schools and 12 elementary schools.
Manchester is currently home to four high schools, four middle schools and 13 elementary schools.
Gillis’s presentation did not include recommendations for any specific school closures.
School officials say the proposed “3-4-12” model is supported by information gathered through previous studies, including a 2018 Long-Range Facilities Plan, 2021 Capacity/Utilization Review and 2021 Davis Demographics Study.
The selected firm will help the district take the next steps toward making the “3-4-12 model” a reality.
Feedback tool for cops
City police are launching a new tool to help gauge how well the department interacts with people who call for service.
The new service, called PowerEngage, uses text messaging to contact some 9-1-1 callers and others who have recently reported or been involved in certain types of incidents.
PowerEngage is a software product that integrates with the police department’s Computer Aided Dispatch and Records Management System. Text updates can be sent to people following a non-life-threatening call for service or from an officer’s report. Information related to their call can be sent throughout the life cycle of the investigation.
These text messages are sent a short time after the conclusion of an incident and will ask community members to take a quick survey about their experience with the communications dispatch center, police officers and staff. It will also allow the public to provide their own comments and feedback after receiving public safety service.
“It is important for our department to hear from the community about how we are doing, especially from those we recently met,” said Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg in a statement. “This new product will give us access to citizen feedback in near real time and provide insights into areas where we can improve. As a bonus, it should also boost officer morale when positive feedback is provided.”
Text message surveys will be sent to the number recorded as part of a call for service. Residents can reply with STOP, which will enable them to opt out of all future text surveys from the department.
“It is important that everyone know that these surveys should not be used to report any type of emergency or crime or to make a formal complaint with the department,” Manchester police said in a statement. “As always, call 9-1-1 for any emergency or to report any criminal activity.”
Graduation schedule
The Manchester School District has finalized details for its 2023 high school graduations.
Ceremonies for all four of the district’s high schools will be held on Saturday, June 17, at the SNHU Arena.
“We are so excited to honor the Class of 2023 in just a handful of months,” Gillis in a statement. “To our students and families, I want to say, I hope you enjoy every bit of these closing months of your high school careers. I am looking forward to celebrating with you at the SNHU Arena in June.”
Manchester School of Technology kicks off the festivities on June 17, followed by Central, West and Memorial.
The times for each ceremony are:
• Manchester School of Technology: 8 a.m. start (doors open at 7:40 a.m.)
• Central: 10 a.m. start (doors open at 9 a.m.)
• West: 2 p.m. start (doors open at 1 p.m.)
• Memorial: 5:30 p.m. start (doors open at 4:30 p.m.)
Seating for graduation ceremonies is on a first-come, first-served basis. Families of graduating seniors will receive more details this spring.