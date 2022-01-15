HISTORY WAS MADE last week with the first Manchester school district policy penned by a student recommended for approval and sent to the full school board for approval later this month.
The proposed change to the district’s dress code policy was crafted by school board student representative and Central High student Kellen Barbee, based on input from students and administrators.
First discussed last year, the proposal was sent to the policy committee for additional review to allow attorney Kathryn Cox Pelletier, chief legal officer and policy director for Manchester schools, to review the proposal. She was out on maternity leave when the policy was first brought up.
“I want to applaud committee member Barbee for even bringing this,” said committee chair Leslie Want. This wouldn’t even be on the table, it wouldn’t even be being discussed if it weren’t for committee member Barbee bringing it to us.”
Barbee reflected on the process leading up to the vote, including “cracking the code” for getting student feedback.
“It brought together our high schools to solve this big issue that has plagued us for a long time,” Barbee said. “It got students, staff and administrators as well as members of the public, especially our parents, excited for the first time in forever to enact a positive change in this district. It was crafted out of compromise.”
The policy states all students must wear (at a minimum) a top, a bottom and footwear.
T-shirts, sweaters, hoodies, buttoned or button-down shirts, tank tops, and spaghetti straps are all acceptable. Jeans, dress/khaki pants, cargo pants, shorts, skirts and leggings are all acceptable, with the stipulation that “bottoms must cover undergarments.”
For shoes and footwear, students in elementary schools are prohibited from wearing open-toed and backless footwear such as flip-flops and sandals. In middle and high school grades, students are allowed to wear open-toed and backless footwear, but are encouraged not to for safety reasons.
The policy allows for religious head coverings, jewelry and religious clothing.
Attire that is not acceptable include items that reference, advocate for the use of, or display a message that is “not school appropriate” including:
• Language that contains profanity or references to violence;
• Gang symbols or affiliations;
• Depictions of firearms or other weapons;
• References to drugs (including tobacco and vapor products) or alcohol
• Hate speech
• Sex or pornography
• Discrimination of/disrespect toward others on the basis of age, sex, gender, race, color, marital status, educational status, physical or mental disability, religious creed, national origin, sexual orientation or economic, ethnic or social background.
Prohibited are bathing suits/swimsuits, lingerie or pajamas, see-through or transparent clothing, attire that obscures identity and attire that exposes private areas. Rips or tears in clothing are allowed as long as private areas are covered.
Also prohibited are attire or jewelry that poses a threat to the safety of students and staff or may damage the property of the school, students or staff.
“This dress code shall be enforced equitably so that no student is discriminated against nor disrespected on the basis of age, sex, gender, race, color, marital status, educational status, physical or mental disability, religious creed, national origin, sexual orientation or economic, ethnic or social background,” the policy states.
The policy removes punishment that causes students to lose instructional time.
Barbee had proposed a “soft launch” pilot program of the policy later this school year, but administrators recommended that piece be left off.
Two middle school students attended last week’s school board meeting, saying they appreciated the policy change allowing ripped jeans.
Cox Pelletier argued that prohibiting certain types of clothing could help foster a form of discrimination, because many of the types of clothing are typically worn only by female students.
She recommended standardized language used by other school districts, but Barbee countered that those broader guidelines are one of the reasons the policy needed updating, because interpretation of the rules could vary among administrators.
‘When I think about freedom of expression, I think about freedom of speech, freedom to feel comfortable in the clothes you wear to school, and freedom to not feel unsafe because of what other people wear,” Barbee said.
“When I go through this policy that is proposed I see a lot of wording that protects student freedom of expression, that protects freedom of speech, that protects female students and their right to wear what they want to wear and feel safe in what they want to wear. I don’t know about everybody else, but I don’t think that students should be wearing lingerie to school.”
Members of the school board’s Policy Committee voted unanimously to send the updated dress code to the full board for approval later this month.
Filling school board spot
Look for city aldermen this week to approve the nomination of Jason Bonilla to fill the vacant Ward 5 seat on the Board of School Committee.
Newly reelected Ward 5 school board member Jeremy Dobson resigned his seat effective Wednesday, Nov. 24, before moving out of the city last month.
Ward 5 Alderman Tony Sapienza notified board members of his choice last month.