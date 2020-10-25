MEMBERS OF THE Aldermanic Committee on Administration and Information Systems voted last week to recommend a resolution to establish Indigenous Peoples’ Day on the second Monday in October — otherwise known as Columbus Day — be approved, but not before one alderman called the idea a “direct insult to the Italian people.”
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted down the resolution 9-4 on Oct., opting to send it to committee. The resolution is supported by the Cowasuck Bank of the Pennacook Abenaki People, Indigenous New Hampshire, and a group of Manchester citizens.
Ward 9 Alderman Barbara Shaw said more research should be done and suggested tabling the matter for a while.
“What’s happening all over the country is they’re passing this and they’re getting rid of Columbus Day,” Shaw said. “I think we need to figure out if we’re just going to make them coincide — which would be fine — or if we’re passing it just to eventually get rid of Columbus Day, (because) then it’s not right.”
“They want to get rid of Columbus Day, that’s the long-range plan,” said Ward 5 Alderman and committee chair Tony Sapienza. “That’s why they picked Columbus Day, that’s a fact. Any day you’d like, I’d invite you to pick a day, any day but the second Monday in October.”
“It’s my understanding that they do want it to coincide with Columbus Day,” said Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart. “Not to replace it, they don’t want to get rid of it, is my understanding, but they want Indigenous Peoples’ Day to be recognized alongside Columbus Day. To me it’s not about tearing down Columbus, it’s more about contextualizing Columbus’ legacy.”
“I’m more than willing to help them get a day,” Sapienza said. “But they want to put it on Columbus... Columbus never even came to New England. Most of his work was south of the United States. This is a direct assault on an Italian holiday, cut and dry. They could have picked 364 other days. They picked this one.”
“And their song and dance about contextualizing history..,. yeah, Christopher Columbus was not perfect,” Sapienza said. “No man is perfect. Yes, the conquistadors did commit atrocities. Atrocities happened throughout history. We just want to pick this one. Pick a different day, that’s my two cents. This is a direct insult to the Italian people, no matter how you frame it.”
Aldermen Pat Long and Stewart moved to pass the resolution, but Sapienza refused to accept their motion. Long, Stewart, and Shaw voted to override Sapienza, then voted 3-2 to recommend the full board pass the resolution. Sapienza and Alderman At Large Joe Kelly Levasseur voted against both motions.
The resolution will go before the full board on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Charter panel question
With all the attention focused on the major political races these past few weeks and months, it’s easy to forget voters in the Queen City are being asked to vote on a ballot question this Nov. 3.
For anyone unfamiliar with the issue, here’s a quick primer.
Question 1, if approved, would give city aldermen the power to establish a School Charter Commission — eliminating the need to go through the state legislature to do so. Members of this commission could then debate and offer school-related changes for Manchester voters to approve, if city aldermen vote to put these proposals on a ballot — provided any proposed changes don’t run afoul of what’s allowed under state law.
Also, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen would be required to ask voters every 10 years if they want to establish a School Charter Commission.
In Manchester, the ballot question appears on a separate ballot from the presidential ballot.
Kathy Sullivan, a member of the School District Charter Commission that wrote Question 1, and other supporters say its passage could pave the way to greater autonomy for the Manchester school district.
“In addition to giving Manchester more control over its school district governance, a ‘yes’ vote will send a strong message to the aldermen that voters want to continue the process of amending the school district charter provisions,” wrote Sullivan in a recent Union Leader piece.
“I think we should trust Manchester’s voters, and keep the Legislature out of school district governance. Why allow legislators who know little about Manchester to make decisions for our city?”
On the flip side, some groups — like the Concerned Taxpayers of Manchester, a non-profit taxpayer advocacy group — are urging city voters to vote “no” on Question 1.
“No fiscally sane person wants to give the Manchester School Board final budget authority — and thus taxing authority, when they have repeatedly demonstrated their failure to consider tax burdens on homeowners with their profligate spending, failure to make necessary spending cuts and adopt cost savings measures — while simultaneously giving away generous contracts,” said Jim Gaudet, the group’s chairman, in a statement.
“The School Charter Commission — in less than one year’s work, spent nearly $30,000 in taxpayer funds to come up with a terrible ballot initiative of questionable legitimacy. The bottom line is that this ballot question is not good for the City of Manchester’s governance, and even worse for its taxpayers.”
That’s how folks on either side of the issue see things. Now it’s up to voters.