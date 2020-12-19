SHOCKING. CRAZY. MIND-BLOWING.
Those were some of the words Manchester aldermen used to describe their reaction to news last week that a draft version of a school facilities report recommends closing four elementary schools and merging two high schools to address declining enrollment and $150 million-plus in deferred maintenance and other costs.
The audit, prepared by MGT Consulting Group, suggests closing the Hallsville, Gossler Park, Smyth and Wilson elementary schools.
“There’s something crazy going on in this city,” said Ward 5’s Tony Sapienza. “When I read the article in the paper, I was relieved to see committeeman (Art) Beaudry was asking the same questions the headline prompted in my mind.
”When I read the headline I said, ‘What the heck is going on?’ We’re in the process of moving the fifth-graders out of the grammar schools, because there’s no room for them. Now we got another consultant that comes up and says we’ve got empty seats, we’ve got to close four buildings.”
Mayor Joyce Craig said, “The highlights of the report came as quite a surprise, that they were recommending to close four elementary schools.”
“What was brought to this board by the school board is being completely contradicted by this new consultant,” Sapienza said.
“I guess the main question is what is going on? Obviously something’s amiss, and we’re rudderless. We need some leadership. This is beyond crazy. To see what’s going on, after we just had such a divided board over what to do with the middle schools ... it’s shocking.”
“I’m completely ... I guess I shouldn’t say stunned by what goes on in that school district,” said at-large member Joe Kelly Levasseur. “As someone who’s been watching this for over 20 years, they just never cease to disappoint me in so many ways.
”I fought pretty hard not to spend that money to send our kids from the fifth grade into the middle schools, and now seeing this report it’s simply mind-blowing.
“I continue to believe that the city’s being mismanaged,” Levasseur said. “There doesn’t seem to ever be a plan, they just go about things willy-nilly. It’s amazing to me how much potential this city has, and we are really dropping the ball. Somebody needs to grab on the reins and start pulling us in the right direction. This report is devastating.”
Last week, Superintendent John Goldhardt said school board members agreed the district needed an independent facilities audit to address facilities issues, including the underuse and overuse of buildings, and to get an independent perspective on a previous report conducted only for the purpose of redistricting.
Goldhardt said he understands the strong reactions people have to closing local schools, after both his junior high and high school were shuttered.
“The 100-plus-year-old buildings I attended in high school are now being developed into a subdivision,” Goldhardt said. “That district faced many of the same issues we currently have.
”However, they chose to rebuild a high school with less than 50% utilization in the wealthiest part of the district, along with two junior highs that had 30%-40% utilization. They closed and sold the high school I attended, which served the ZIP codes with the lowest education rates in the county and some of the lowest in the state, the ZIP codes with the highest poverty rates in the state.”
Goldhardt recounted a story about a district next to the one he attended in his youth, where a decision to close a high school needed to be made. A high school rated the best-built in the district — a WPA project during the Great Depression — was closed, while two high-income area schools — including one that needed several million dollars in repairs after three fires, were to stay open.
“It got so bad that it had to be re-built, plus additional property purchased for parking and fields,” Goldhardt said. “The closed school was in the district’s poorest zip codes. The school that had to be re-built at a much higher cost was in one of the wealthiest and had very vocal alumni.
“The reason I share this is that having studies like this help us to avoid making political decisions instead of sound decisions based upon the needs of all students.”
School budget numbers
School board members heard an update last week on the district’s budget shortfall, ahead of FY ’22 budget discussions next month.
Chief Financial Officer Karen DeFrancis said Manchester is $7.8 million below expected budget projections.
DeFrancis said three factors are contributing to the shortfall:
• $4.1 million of the deficit is a result of reduced adequacy aid. DeFrancis said the district has gotten 2,000 fewer free-or-reduced lunch applications compared to last year, because families in the district are receiving food without having to fill out applications.
• Manchester is in line to lose another $1.2 million in adequacy aid because of enrollment decreases, though DeFrancis said that could change depending on what enrollment numbers look like next fall.
• A change in the state’s retirement system accounts for the remaining $2.5 million of the deficit.
Goldhardt said budget talks with the school board will likely begin in mid- to late January.
“It will require some really bold moves, and when the budget is coming forward we’ll be providing some bold recommendations that won’t be easy for any of us, but we will have to do them,” Goldhardt said.
Money for vets
Late last week the city received word from state officials that Easterseals still has CARES Act funds available for military veterans impacted by COVID-19. All funds must be spent by the end of this month.
If you are a veteran or know a veteran who has needs directly related to COVID-19, contact Easterseals at 315-4354 or via email at mvsintake@eastersealsnh.org.
Funds can be used to assist with back mortgage and rental payments, car repairs, back car payments, utilities, food, gas, child care arrangements, heating costs, technology tools for education and more.
”I encourage any veteran who lives in Manchester and has been impacted by COVID-19 to reach out to Easterseals,” Craig said in a statement. “These funds need to be spent in the next 14 days, and can do a lot of good for the men and women who have served our country.”