WITH COLDER WEATHER arriving, Ward 3 Alderman Pat Long has come up with a plan to help try to connect more than 300 “unsheltered” people living on public property in Manchester — only about 27% of whom say they hail from here — with housing and other services.
“The state has dropped the ball, and we need to pick it up,” Long said.
The “Unsheltered 2020” resolution was discussed briefly at last week’s meeting of the Aldermanic Committee on Public Health, Safety and Traffic. The full board is expected to take up the discussion at its next meeting on Oct. 20.
“My hope is getting more of a handle on the unsheltered people, as far as their demographics,” Long said. “There are some in there that don’t want to be in there.
”They’d rather have a home, they’d rather have a job, so let’s take a look at those and see what those numbers are, let’s see if we can’t get them studio apartments or what have you, working with some of our landlords.”
Long said his plan focuses on outreach and casework, with a “full-circle” approach that features organizations connecting people with treatment and services for mental health or substance use.
The resolution calls for a collaborative effort between police and fire, Manchester Mental Health, Families in Transition and the health department, with oversight provided by the public safety committee.
“The money that’s coming from the state, the feds, the city... let’s make sure we’re completing that full circle,” Long said. “Those that are on the street now, let’s at least get a demographic where they are, what help they need, and whether they want help or not.
“We have homeless people that are couch-surfing… ‘for four bucks I can sleep on your floor.’ This is going to be a continuing issue with people moving out on the street.”
Alderman Bill Barry raised the issue of homeless students in city schools.
“Homeless isn’t just about the people on Canal Street,” Barry said. “They’re not the only homeless people we’re dealing with. With kids going to school remote, we don’t have an indication who’s homeless and who’s not in our school system.”
Long said it is his understanding that when outreach personnel visit homeless encampments, the needs of any children found there with parents are immediately addressed.
“To me, the breakdown of homeless and unsheltered are different,” Long said. “For me, unsheltered are living on public property and don’t have a shelter to stay in. Getting them a studio apartment...maybe if we talk to some of these landlords they may be able to come up with a scenario where they could provide that. We don’t know unless we ask.”
“One of my frustrations as I look around New Hampshire is it seems like Manchester is doing the the heavy lifting when it comes to homelessness and drug addiction,” said Alderman Ross Terrio.
“I think it’s very frustrating for many when we see other cities and towns either doing nothing or closing and restricting their shelters. One of the things we do need to do is work with state legislators and the governor to stop being dumped on,” Terrio said
Long said his resolution is more of a “mission statement,” with “no financial aspect to it at all.”
More garage apartments
Last week, city aldermen gave final approval to a change to city zoning ordinances designed to make it easier for homeowners to turn detached garages or carriage houses into rentable apartments.
The zoning change was requested by Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart as a way to address the city’s housing shortage. The change amends the city’s existing ordinance on Accessory Dwelling Units (also known as in-law apartments) to allow them to be located in detached garages of single-family residences. Previously, they were permitted only inside single-family residences or in garages attached to residences.
“The intent of this amendment is to address, in a very small way, Manchester’s housing shortage, which is evidenced by a rental vacancy rate of approximately 1% here in the city,” Stewart said in a social media post after last week’s vote.
“As many Manchester companies struggle to attract employees, one of the biggest barriers ... is a lack of available and affordable housing for said employees.”
New Hampshire’s law, which has been on the books since 2017, refers to “a residential living unit that is within or attached to a single-family dwelling, and that provides independent living facilities for one or more persons, including provisions for sleeping, eating, cooking, and sanitation on the same parcel of land as the principal dwelling unit it accompanies.”
Municipalities have the option of permitting detached apartments in standalone buildings on the same parcel as the principal home or in a garage or barn not attached to the primary residence.
“Allowing for detached ADUs will not solve the city’s housing crisis on its own, but it can be a small part of the solution as these smaller units are often a more affordable option for both younger workers as well as seniors on fixed incomes who would like to age in place,” Stewart wrote.
“The amendment also preserves neighborhood character and allows homeowners to build additional wealth.”
While the amendment permits detached apartments, it doesn’t change any of the current requirements, such as one off-street parking space per bedroom and owner-occupancy of the primary dwelling or the apartment.
Also, anyone wishing to convert a portion of their detached garage must still go through the city’s site plan and building approval processes and remain subject to all other life-safety and land-use requirements.
Halloween must go on
Last week, Mayor Joyce Craig announced the third annual “Halloween at City Hall,” scheduled for Friday, Oct. 30, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s event will include “Downtown Trick-or-Treat,” with trick-or-treaters encouraged to visit downtown businesses.
For two hours, students, parents and children are invited to come downtown and get a free book from the Bookmobile, meet the mayor and grab Halloween treats from participating merchants.
”While Halloween looks a little different this year, I’m excited to offer a fun, new and safe way for kids to trick-or-treat downtown this year,” Craig said in a statement. “Plus, with the addition of Downtown Trick-or-Treat, we’re encouraging families to walk around, shop and take advantage of extended outdoor dining options.”
Halloween at City Hall will take place outside in City Hall Plaza. Participants are asked to wear masks and follow social distancing. The event is subject to change, based on the COVID-19 rate in Manchester in late October.
Trick-or-Treating is scheduled in Manchester on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.