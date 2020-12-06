SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS have unanimously thrown their support behind eliminating “leveling” in city schools.
Leveling — also known as tracking — is the practice of separating students into classes based on past academic performance. Critics argue it results in academic segregation.
The new policy calls the end of leveling at city middle and high schools “crucial” if the Manchester School District hopes to “advance towards its vision of excellence and equity for all learners.”
“Dismantling leveling supports our commitment to ensuring equal opportunity and equal access for all students to participate in higher-level learning opportunities in high school,” the policy states.
According to the policy, which ultimately was sent to a committee for a last review, leveling will be phased out on the following timeline:
• By Fall 2021, middle schools will not have leveled classes and will offer students opportunities to take more advanced classes if they wish.
• For Fall 2021, the “Foundations” level of courses (also known as Level 1) will be eliminated.
• For Fall 2022, the “Career and College Preparatory” level of courses (known as Level 2) will be eliminated.
Before voting, several board members argued the merits of sending the policy to the Teaching and Learning Committee for further vetting — specifically, any costs associated with providing professional development and staff to ensure the transition is made correctly, with all students having equal access to a quality education.
“The policy is fine as is. However, the more eyes we can get on it with Teaching and Learning I don’t think will hurt,” said Superintendent John Goldhardt.
Assistant Superintendent Amy Allen said high school principals are putting together a list of elements needed for a rollout strategy of the new policy.
“I think we can come to Teaching and Learning with a roll-out strategy that would work. I think it’s really important to say this board and administration supports the dismantling of leveling in Manchester. I think we need to make this sync with current professional development needs as well as the budget-making season.”
“Enacting policy is complicated, and what we’re saying when we approve a policy is we’re directing the district to figure out how to enact it,” said school board member Nicole Leapley. “We’re not trying to figure out how to enact it for the administration. We’re just making very clear that it is the policy of the Manchester school district not to level courses. If we’re waiting for principals to figure out how they’re going to enact policy before we pass it, that’s going to be pretty hard to do.”
“We have got to create equity in our district,” said school board vice chair Leslie Want. “This is one of our top three priorities that this board voted on last March, and if we’re serious about this it needs to be voted on tonight in order to make it into the program of studies, in order for us to make any movement on it next year.”
“I think it’s safe to say that everyone on this board feels that equity is critically important,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “We have the asst. supt. asking for one more month for it to go through a committee and I think it would be unfair for this district if this board were to approve this right now without understanding the fiscal impact of it because we’re looking at a potential $9 million deficit next year.
“We need to understand what the plan is and what the costs are, even though we all are in support of it,” Craig said. “There’s a timing associated with this policy, so we need to understand the full implication I think before we put a policy in place. I don’t think it would be wise for this board to vote on something when we don’t know what the full financial impact is.”
“Everyone on this board has seen the numbers over and over again, that leveling is racist, and it’s classist, and it is denying some students access to a full education that other students get,” Leapley said. “What we are trying to do is desegregate our classrooms. I think if we continually talk about equity, and when it comes to making a decision get scared and send it to a different committee or say that we don’t know enough about the expense, it’s not fair. Let’s get this over with.”
The vote to support the policy and send it to the Teaching and Learning Committee to determine a rollout process was unanimous.
Miscreants headed here?
After receiving a request from Craig last week, Executive Council members voted to table discussion on an agenda item at their Dec. 2 meeting — a $6.5 million contract with the state of Vermont to house delinquent youth from the Green Mountain State at the Sununu Youth Services Center in the Queen City.
“Outside of the agreement as listed in the Governor and Council agenda, the City of Manchester has received no information about this agreement or the potential unintended consequences it could have on the neighborhood, our community, or our first responders,” Craig wrote in a letter to the council.
The mayor went on to encourage Executive Council members to hold a neighborhood meeting to discuss the proposal. She listed several concerns and questions city officials have, including:
• Are the Vermont youths violent offenders?
• Will the facility be locked 24/7?
• Will any of the youths be there on a voluntary basis and permitted to leave the facility when they choose?
• Will they be discharged in Manchester?
• Will the youths be able to age out of the program, and if they can, will they be allowed to leave the facility at that time?
“While this program appears to be different than the Granite Pathways Youth Treatment Center formerly at the Sununu Youth Services Center, it’s important to note there was communication with neighbors and the city prior to launching the program,” Craig wrote. “And needless to say, there was grave concern from neighbors and the city about the Granite Pathways Youth Treatment Center operations, so I believe transparency related to this new agreement is vitality important.”
Executive Council members voted 3-2 to put off discussion of the proposed agreement until their Dec. 18 meeting.
“I simply felt there should be some input from Manchester on this. Also since the meeting was held on legislative Organization Day, I felt like lawmakers should be brought into this discussion as well,” said Councilor Andru Volinsky, D-Concord. “Approving a contract to have juvenile offenders from outside the state come here really is a policy change.”
State corrections officials noted that in the past the Sununu Youth Center has been used to house some juveniles from outside New Hampshire.
The two other Democrats on the council, Michael Cryans of Hanover and Debora Pignatelli of Nashua, sided with Volinsky.
Councilors Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, and Russell Prescott, R-Kingston, disagreed.
“I felt like the state made a good case for this. It’s not a permanent contract, it’s a two-to-three year agreement with Vermont while they are constructing their own permanent facility,” Gatsas said.
Volinsky said he expects the contract to be approved once local officials and lawmakers are given the opportunity to review and comment on it.