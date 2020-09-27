If you were confused earlier this month after aldermen voted to put a school charter question on the ballot, you weren’t alone. The caretaker of this space has been scratching his head over the vote ever since.
As previously reported, some on the board were surprised when Deputy City Solicitor Peter Chiesa said that though state law (RSA 49-B) dictates most charter changes have to go before voters, the last sentence in statute HB 544 — the 2019 bill from alderman and state Rep. Pat Long that kicked off the current charter review process — could be open to interpretation.
The line of the statute in question reads: “If the ballot question is approved then the Manchester school district charter shall be revised, amended, or replaced in accordance with the local procedure approved by the school district voters” — and here’s the confusing section — “and, effective on the date the ballot question is approved, the Manchester school district shall be solely responsible for revising, amending, or replacing the charter.”
According to Chiesa, that last line can be interpreted to mean the school district has autonomy to make changes to the charter without first going to the voters.
A recent letter to the board from the School District Charter Commission’s attorney sheds a little more light on the situation.
After watching the meeting, Charter Commission Chairman Mike Lopez asked the commission’s legal counsel, attorney Dean Eggert, to draft a letter “to verify the work we have done and to uphold the integrity of the School District Charter Commission.”
In his letter, Eggert writes that both current New Hampshire law and the commission’s proposed amendment to the city charter follow the law.
“No different process is envisioned or stated,” he wrote.
Eggert said the Manchester School District is a fiscally autonomous corporation holding all powers of a city school district under New Hampshire law.
“However, the Manchester School District and the Manchester City Charter are one in the same,” Eggert wrote.
“There is no separate School District Charter and there has not been one for decades.”
Eggert points out the only way to apply the language in RSA 49-B:15 so that if it passes, the “Manchester school district shall be solely responsible for revising, amending, or replacing the charter” is for the city’s municipal officers to follow the process as outlined in the law.
The “municipal officers” would continue to be the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
“The proposed amendment envisions no new procedures, but instead makes RSA 49-B the local procedure with the requisite limitations on the authority of any charter commission or board of mayor and aldermen,” he wrote.
“Nothing about the proposed amendment suggests an alternative procedure or divests the Aldermen from advancing amendments on behalf of the district during 2021.”
In other words, Eggert believes any charter changes have to go before the voters for approval, and the aldermen are the ones empowered to put those changes on the ballot.
Student reps resist inclusion
School board members are scheduled to debate the latest proposal to add student representatives from each Manchester high school as non-voting members when they meet Monday at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Members of the school board’s policy committee voted 4-1 earlier this month to recommend the proposal be approved by the full board, despite objections from two current student representatives.
Manchester High School Central student representatives Lilly Tague-Bleau and Kellen Barbee said they had concerns about student board members taking part in full board meetings because of how late the sessions last.
Barbee and Tague-Bleau asked board members to delay sending the proposal to the full board so students could work with committee members to tweak the language.
Instead, policy committee members approved the proposal. Peter Perich, Jim O’Connell, Leslie Want and Nicole Leapley voted in favor.
Art Beaudry of Ward 9 was the only vote against. As promised, he has filed a minority report. In it he says he would prefer a subcommittee be established to develop a policy based on the students’ preferences, which include being heard at the beginning of the meeting and then leaving afterward as well as conveying students’ views without bringing their own politics to deliberations.
After reading about the proposal in the Union Leader, Stephen Norris, Class of 2021 of Nashua High School North and an elected student representative to the Nashua Board of Education, emailed this column to offer his perspective on his role, which is similar to what is being proposed in Manchester.
“Throughout my term, I have come to appreciate the rights and information that comes along with this position,” Norris wrote. “The two representatives can request information faster, and can discuss any topic during the meeting, not just during public comment.”
As for meetings running late, Norris said, “In Nashua we have similarly long meetings, but I knew that going in. If I wasn’t prepared to attend these, I wouldn’t have run.
“Also, Nashua does a great job in being lenient about the rules. If any board member — including students — has a commitment or something they need to do early the next morning, the board is more than understanding.
“This is just my point of view as a fellow representative.”
District: Don’t cut funding
The school board’s Special Committee on Education Legislation is recommending the district ask the state to fund all public schools at levels at least equal to their state allocation for the 2019-20 school year.
Officials said they believe any reduction in school population because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be temporary, and a one-year reduction in school funding because of a drop in students could hurt Manchester, as well as districts across the state.
Manchester officials recently reported an enrollment decrease of more than 600 students from a year ago. School board members are expected to vote Monday whether to send the letter.