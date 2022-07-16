MANCHESTER MAYOR Joyce Craig traveled to the White House last week to promote the city’s new Public Health And Safety Team program with Vice President Kamala Harris, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and other federal, state and local leaders at the White House Summit on the American Rescue Plan and the Workforce.
Funded using state and local federal relief funds allocated to Manchester through the American Rescue Plan Act, PHAST is a partnership between the Manchester Health Department and Manchester Police Department, which includes providing a trained community health worker to address neighborhood-level health concerns.
At the summit, Craig told attendees the program is an “evidence-based, community-centered public health and public safety partnership” intended to improve the overall health outcomes of Manchester residents, reduce the number of unnecessary calls taken by police and provide care for residents seeking services.
“Key to that program (are) the community health workers, who serve as advocates and liaisons between our residents, and city departments, health care providers, and social service agencies,” Craig said. “They conduct outreach and prevention education, they coordinate care, and they improve communication and help address health inequities in underserved communities.
“This program is groundbreaking, not just because of what our community health workers provide, but because of who our community health workers are,” Craig said. “Each one of these individuals has close ties to our community. They live in our neighborhoods, speak multiple languages and are dedicated to creating a Manchester where every single resident feels connected and supported.”
Craig said the program’s community health workers come from a variety of careers and include a medical assistant, a banker, a human trafficking field researcher and a former chemistry teacher.
“Each brings something unique to the role, but all chose this profession because they know what it is like to face adversity, and want to help bridge the gap between available services and our community who need to access them,” Craig said. “Sometimes that takes the form of translation services or a connection to resources. And sometimes it means being a kind person who is able to listen and sympathize.”
Craig thanked the state’s federal delegation for backing funding to the city to support the program.
Waypoint project hits snag
City aldermen have voted to receive and file a request from executives at Waypoint to adjust the terms of a loan agreement for more than $360,000 in HOME Funds to develop three affordable housing units for homeless youth and young adults in Manchester.
On May 18, 2021, the city approved a $729,637 grant for the Waypoint 298 Hanover Street Renovation Project. The grant is being used to finance the construction of a youth drop-in center and emergency shelter facilities for eight to 10 youth.
On Dec. 7, 2021, the city awarded $361,256 of HOME Funds to Waypoint to develop three affordable housing units for youth and young adults who are homeless in Manchester as part of the 298 Hanover Street project.
Later that same month, Waypoint CEO and President Borja Alvareez de Toledo wrote the city asking for an adjustment to the loan terms proposed in the agreement for these funds.
Alvareez de Toledo wrote that HOME funds can be provided as a loan or a grant and said Waypoint applied with the intention that funds would be provided as a grant.
“While Waypoint will be charging rent for the three units, these units will house youth and young adults who are homeless,” Alvareez de Toledo wrote. “We anticipate that these youth will require, and will receive, some supportive services to ensure ongoing stability. Anticipated total cost of expenses for management and services of units exceeds any expected revenue from rentals.”
Alvareez de Toledo said Waypoint anticipates it will need to raise money to support units and other services in the building. Waypoint would apply any revenue to costs associated with other services to support youth who are homeless in Manchester.
“Given this, Waypoint is requesting the following adjustments to the terms of this agreement: That this be a loan, at zero-percent interest, with a 15-year term. Payable only if Waypoint does not meet the requirements of affordability as defined under this agreement. After the 15-year term, the loan will be forgiven in full.”
In a memo to aldermen, city planner Leon LaFreniere recommended the terms not be changed, consistent with past practice.
“As has been the case with most if not all housing development projects that the city has invested in the last several years, staff recommended that the HOME subsidy be awarded in the form of a zero interest loan with a 30-year term with annual payments based upon 50 percent of positive cash flow as determined by annual audit,” LaFreniere wrote.
“Any principal remaining unpaid would be due and payable at the end of the 30-year term. This practice has allowed the city to generate program income which has resulted in the development of additional affordable housing units.”
Quizzed by Alderman Ed Sapienza, LaFreniere said the city has traditionally provided these funds in the form of loans and that the RFP that was issued did mention a provision for loans and grants.
“This was approved as a loan, and the documentation that was provided to WayPoint indicated that it was a loan,” LaFreniere said. “WayPoint has indicated to us that they anticipated it to be a grant and are asking for the terms to be modified to a grant versus a loan. That would not be the way that these funds have traditionally been disbursed.”
LaFreniere said the city has structured these as loans in the past in order to facilitate incentivizing projects and provide financing to effectively allow for projects to move forward that “wouldn’t otherwise move forward without that gap financing.”
“We also structured the terms as loans in order to recapture those funds ultimately, even if it is at the end of the term, for the purpose of reallocation to other worthy projects,” LaFreniere said. “It is our recommendation as staff that these funds remain a loan as they were initially provided and in recognition of the fact that almost $250,000 was provided to this project in the form of a grant in terms of the ESG-CD funding. Keeping it as a loan would also give us the opportunity in the future to reallocate those funds to other projects.”
LaFreniere confirmed to aldermen the HOME funding was never represented by his office as anything other than a loan.
Committee members voted to receive and file the request.