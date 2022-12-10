MANCHESTER OFFICIALS MAY be ready to spend $2 million on a “branding campaign” for the city, but Nick Lavallee last week offered a suggestion for free.
The local comedian used the public comment portion of the Dec. 6 Board of Mayor and Aldermen to suggest that officials proclaim the Queen City the Chicken Tender “capital of the world.”
“Chicago’s home to deep dish pizza,” Lavallee said. “Detroit is known for its ‘Mom’s Spaghetti.’ Manchester, New Hampshire, should be synonymous with the chicken tender. Whether you prefer yours sauced in Buffalo, or naked dipped in duck sauce, there’s no question that this strip of fried fowl is truly a part of who we are.”
The Puritan Backroom restaurant is famous for being the birthplace of the chicken tender in 1974, though some dispute that claim.
Lavallee’s comments generated a round of laughs from the board and hunger pangs in at least one observer.
Proposal draws opposition
Aldermen blocked a shot by board chairman Pat Long to get a vote on an item under new business — a motion to allocate up to $15,000 in contingency funds to cover the cost for some students to play in a local basketball league.
The motion failed on a 11-2-1 vote, with only Long and Bill Barry in favor. Joe Kelly Levasseur abstained.
Many of those who voted “no” cited the last-minute nature of the request and a lack of information about the program.
Long made the motion to secure funds that could be offered in the form of scholarships to families of kids who want to play in the Manchester Basketball League — created by Manchester resident and 1987 Central graduate Chris Morgan — after hearing some kids can’t afford the $68 registration fee.
“ My bottom line is there are kids that are not playing,” Long said. “My goal is to get them playing starting tomorrow.”
“You’re saying this, but how do we know that?” Mayor Joyce Craig asked. “Why is this coming to us last minute?”
“I just got some questions answered that I was satisfied with this week. That’s why I thought I’d bring this forward,” Long said.
Craig said she heard from School Superintendent Jenn Gillis during the meeting, who said she was confused why the request wasn’t brought before the school board.
“It’s never come before the school board,” Craig said. “This is the first year we have teams in every elementary and middle school. This is the first I’m hearing there are potentially hundreds of kids that haven’t made those teams and then can’t afford to play, so I’d like to verify that. I just think it’s beneficial to our board to have information before we take a vote.”
Ward 12 Alderman Erin George-Kelly, director of youth services at Waypoint, raised the issue of allowing a nonprofit to receive city funds without going through the same process required of others.
Alderman June Trisciani said she would like to see the school board involved in the discussion.
“One of my concerns is we can then make this argument for every sports team in the city — every Little League, every soccer league,” Trisciani said.
Alderman Tony Sapienza said he had procedural issues with the request.
“I couldn’t look the athletic director in the eye if I voted on this on a whim, because I’m sure she would love to come in here and get $15,000 for her programs,” Sapienza said. “They’re all worthy programs.
New homelessness director announced
Adrienne Beloin was announced last week as the city’s new director of homelessness initiatives. She is the former director of programs and services at St. Francis House in Boston, the largest day shelter in Massachusetts.
“Adrienne’s experience working with people experiencing homelessness and helping them overcome barriers to accessing safe, affordable housing makes her a tremendous asset to our community,” Craig in a statement. “She has a proven track record of being a problem-solver and advocate, which is exactly what we need to address the complex issue of homelessness in Manchester and throughout the state.”
Beloin, who grew up in New Hampshire, has worked with people experiencing homelessness in the Boston area for more than 20 years.
“I have had a warm welcome returning to New Hampshire, and my impression is that there is a tremendous amount of compassion and dedication we can leverage here in Manchester coming from the concerned community, the local service providers and the city departments,” Beloin said.
“We understand that we need to increase access to housing, increase access to treatment and decrease stigma,” she said. “ I know we can improve the ways we work together, unite our goals, and maximize new and existing resources. It will take both an urgent response and a steady approach that is shaped by harm reduction and trauma-informed practices.”