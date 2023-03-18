MAYOR JOYCE CRAIG’S annual budget address earlier this month included several interesting nuggets.
• The proposed $390 million Fiscal Year 2024 budget includes $5,475,000 in bonds (debt securities) for school district capital projects. The proposed projects include buying school buses, addressing deferred maintenance and updating playgrounds at Beech Street, McDonough, Bakersville, Green Acres, Highland-Goffes Falls and Gossler Park schools.
Because of a significant decrease in state education aid, the district is using one-time pandemic school relief funds — about $30.5 million in ESSER money — to cover transportation costs, salaries and benefits, and ventilation upgrades.
• Officials are projecting a $4,504,702 increase in city revenues, thanks primarily to an increase in car registrations and building permits and — for the first time in 24 years — the city’s meals and rooms tax revenue.
Since 2001, Manchester’s revenue from that tax has been dedicated to funding the debt service from the SNHU Arena and reserve accounts that must be filled under the terms of the city’s bonded debt.
“Over the last two years, we’ve made significant contributions to these reserve accounts,” Craig said in her budget address, prompting her to allocate $2 million from meals and rooms to one-time projects and $2 million to decrease the tax rate.
“Thanks to effective management of department heads and challenges associated with a tight labor market,” Craig said, the city projects a $2,774,000 surplus, which she wants to divide equally among the severance reserve, the rainy day fund and a local property tax decrease.
Craig’s proposed budget includes $12,675,000 of bonding debt, $5 million of reallocated American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money and about $3 million in federal entitlement funding for Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), HOME federal housing grants and Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG).
The budget also includes recommendations for the remaining $3.1 million in meals and rooms revenue available to the city, including $1.5 million to various reserve funds, $1.5 million to roads and and $100,000 to promote public art throughout the city.
• Over the past few years, the Manchester Police Department has added 30 officers, and Craig’s proposed budget increases the police complement from 268 to 271 – adding two sergeants and a lieutenant to increase oversight and training and facilitate communication.
“We are determined to reduce violent crime,” Craig said in her budget address. Besides continuing all the ARPA-funded programs, including increased foot patrols, overtime for violent crime investigations, implementation of a gun violence prevention strategy, and city improvements to reduce crime, the budget allocates $450,000 in ARPA funds to hire crime analysts.
The crime analysts are expected to staff a Real Time Crime Center, which will support patrol officers and responses to emergency incidents.
Craig said the analysts will be experts in department technology, including FUSUS (an integrated security platform), ShotSpotter (gunshot recognition technology), RMS (records management system) and investigative databases that provide case support to detectives.
They also will monitor individuals released on bail “who may pose a threat to our community,” Craig said. “This will not solve all of the issues associated with bail reform, but it will help.”
• The Health Department budget continues the ARPA-funded programs of community health workers, healthy corner store initiatives and newborn baby home visits, and uses grants to fund a Director of Overdose Prevention position and strike teams to target hot spot areas when spikes are identified, expanding Healthcare for the Homeless through outreach and expanding services to seniors.
In 2020, 13% of all Manchester residents — 15,380 people — were over 65.
In the budget plan, Craig proposes bring the Senior Services Department into the Health Department under a new “Healthy Aging Branch.”
Craig said management, staff and general programming at the Cashin Senior Center will remain the same, and ARPA funds will be used to add a Healthy Aging Specialist, who will focus on supporting residents aging at home through home.
Craig said more than 4,500 seniors live alone — “some in isolation” — and projections show this population will grow.
“Seniors across the city will benefit from the Healthy Aging Branch and the Health Department’s depth and technical expertise in developing and implementing community outreach programs ,” Craig said.
The budget also covers potential costs associated with expanding the elderly tax exemption, along with veterans tax credits.
Since Director Anna Thomas took over in 2018, the Health Department has secured and managed more than $35 million in grant funding. Only 14% of the department’s current fiscal budget was funded with city dollars.
• In the past year, the Manchester Fire Department responded to 6,345 calls for fire and rescue. Craig’s budget fully funds the fire department, which includes the Neighborhood Enhancement Team (NET Team) and $100,000 in one-time funds for emergency gear replacement.
• The budget establishes a Department of Homelessness Initiatives under Director Adrienne Beloin, and allocates $3,614,517 to the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund — $614,517 in HOME funds and $3,000,000 from ARPA. The budget allocates $623,000 in CDBG and ESG funding to address homelessness through organizations like Families in Transition, YWCA New Hampshire, 1269 Cafe, Light of Life Ministries, Helping Hands and Waypoint.
• Significant improvements in the JFK Memorial Coliseum are included in the budget. The arena was built in 1963 and last underwent renovations 16 years ago. Craig’s budget allocates $1,350,000 to replace the roof and $375,000 for projects inside the arena.
• Manchester Transit Authority services are expanded under the proposed budget. In 2021, when the city increased the frequency of the Route 8 bus, officials reported a 21% increase in ridership.
Craig’s budget doubles the frequency of the Route 6 bus, meaning buses will go to the West Side every 30 minutes rather than every hour, with stops at CMC, Saint Anselm College and Kelley Falls on Kimball Street.
With the state-subsidized Boston Express providing one bus from Manchester to Boston per day, Craig’s budget adds an intercity bus running five times per day to take travelers from downtown to the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, as well as to the Park and Rides at Exit 5 in Londonderry and Exit 2 in Salem.
Craig also proposes $1,000,000 in bonds toward a 20% local match to construct a Multi-Modal Transit Center at Veterans Park, where MTA passengers make transfers every year.
“They have to stand outside in all weather conditions,” Craig said. “This new transit center will provide well-lit and secure protection from the elements, basic amenities like bathrooms and seating as well as a community meeting space.”
The proposed location, at the current site of MTA, would include infrastructure to support a move toward an all-electric fleet.
• The budget uses $362,000 in one-time funds for City Clerk Matt Normand to replace 26-year-old tabulators and purchase electronic checklists to shorten the voter check-in process.
A public hearing on the mayor’s budget is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the aldermanic chamber at City Hall.