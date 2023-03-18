MAYOR JOYCE CRAIG’S annual budget address earlier this month included several interesting nuggets.

• The proposed $390 million Fiscal Year 2024 budget includes $5,475,000 in bonds (debt securities) for school district capital projects. The proposed projects include buying school buses, addressing deferred maintenance and updating playgrounds at Beech Street, McDonough, Bakersville, Green Acres, Highland-Goffes Falls and Gossler Park schools.

