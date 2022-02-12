FORMER Intown Manchester Board of Directors President Debbie Day has weighed in on the city’s decision to sever its contract with the nonprofit.
As reported last week, City Solicitor Emily Rice notified the Intown Manchester Board of Directors of the decision to terminate the contract in an email sent Friday, Feb. 4, to Jeff Eisenberg, president of EVR Advertising, who represented the nonprofit in recent talks with the city.
In the letter, Rice said the decision was made after recent discussions with representatives of the nonprofit failed to produce evidence the agency has “the capacity to overcome” thousands of dollars of debt and other financial issues to continue operating.
For anyone unfamiliar with the story thus far, former Intown Manchester executive director Sara Beaudry resigned in November after financial records showed the nonprofit about $90,000 in the red.
Intown Manchester is a nonprofit private 501©(3) organization that worked with the city to increase downtown’s competitiveness and “affirm Manchester’s position as an economic leader” of the region through marketing, communications and event production.
The city had given Intown up to $258,000 a year from a surtax placed on properties in an area designated as the Central Business Service District.
According to Rice, Intown Manchester’s largest deficit — $68,000 — occurred in Fiscal Year 2019, before the pandemic. The organization has approximately $13,000 in unpaid employee retirement benefits and an outstanding bank line of credit of $60,000, city officials said.
In December, a meeting was held between city officials and representatives of Intown, including Brad Cook, a senior partner at Sheehan Phinney Bass and Green law firm and former chairman of the board of the Chamber of Commerce.
Following that meeting, several aldermen said they were open to resuming ties with Intown Manchester if the nonprofit came up with plans to reduce expenses, generate revenue and pay down thousands of dollars in debt.
The Union Leader was unable to reach Day for comment last weekend for a story on the city’s decision to cut ties with the nonprofit, but later in the week she sent an email to a reporter with some thoughts on the situation, calling Intown’s closing “a long, sad story.”
“The city wants you to believe that it was solely the failures of Intown that led them to the decision to end their contract with Intown,” said Day in an email. “The closing of a nonprofit organization falls on many heads and is never the failure of one person or even a group of people. When the city stopped paying the assessment dollars to Intown (in Oct.) it was the beginning of the end for us.”
In a report submitted to city aldermen, city planner Leon LaFreniere disagreed with claims the city has a “shared responsibility” for Intown’s current situation.
“It is my opinion that this is a false narrative,” writes LaFreniere. “However convenient it may be to suggest that the city should have identified issues sooner, and therefore shares blame, this ignores the fact that Intown is an organization independent of the city. Intown’s responsibility to provide financial reporting has always been limited to the revenue generated from the special assessment. The financial information that we have received to date does not appear to provide a complete picture, as we continue to become aware of additional debt incurred by the organization.”
LaFreniere writes that during a recent meeting with the Intown board, it was stated that they as a board were not informed of the organization’s financial situation.
“This begs the question, if the executive board of Intown was not aware or informed of the apparent financial mismanagement, how was the city to be made aware?” said LaFreniere.
Day said the city asked Intown board members for a plan to get back up and moving forward, without an executive director and without employees.
“We made a plan and submitted it to the city,” said Day in an email. “Without any feedback to us about the plan, the city went before the (aldermen) and rejected our plan. No counter offer. No feedback at all.”
Day asked people to remember in recent days Intown was made up of eight volunteer board members.
“We all have full-time jobs and families and a lot of these requests occurred in Dec. during the holidays,” said Day. “And, I’d like to add that most of this board has been in place less than 2 years. I took over as chair in August, 2021…This is hardly what I thought I was getting into.”
Day said if there’s one thing she’s learned working as a property manager in Manchester, it’s that there are three sides to every story.
“Side A, side B, and somewhere in the middle is the unadulterated truth,” said Day.
On Feb. 7, Beaudry sent an email to businesses who support the downtown assessment fund, saying Intown’s goal was to continue working, “including our fundraising” and see its contract with the city through until it expires on June 30, 2022.
“Our debt would be paid in full and we would then pass the baton to the next leadership team. Our attempts to help with a smooth transition and planning with the incoming team have not been valued,” Beaudry wrote. “I strongly believe that Intown and the city of Manchester would have been well served by meeting and discussing any questions, comments and concerns. It is impossible to resolve the situation without open and honest communication and planning.”