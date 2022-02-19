SCHOOL BOARD members approved a memorandum of understanding with the Association of Manchester Principals last week, settling a dispute involving unused paid time off that goes back almost two years.
The Manchester School District and the association entered into a four-year collective bargaining agreement on Nov. 25, 2019, according to attorney Matthew Upton of law firm Drummond Woodsum.
As part of the agreement, principals received paid time off in lieu of sick and personal time off. According to Upton, one of the unique aspects of the bargaining agreement was that unused sick days that had been previously accrued were to be frozen and paid out based on their value on the agreement’s effective date.
The agreement also stipulated that $3,000 per principal (or $159,000 a year) was budgeted annually for the purposes of buying back unused PTO days at the end of each school year.
The idea behind the change in PTO was to reduce absences and eventually eliminate the cost of severance.
In June 2020, a dispute arose when the district sought to buy back unused PTO days from the principals. The district’s calculation on the number of days that were to be bought back differed from the number of days claimed by the members of the principals association.
After several meetings it became apparent a fundamental disagreement existed regarding PTO, Upton said. Without creating past practice, the parties agreed to pay out the unused PTO days as reported by association members over the summer of 2020, with the understanding the parties would discuss how the PTO days would be administered in future years.
According to Upton, in June 2021, another disagreement ensued over the number of PTO days used by the principals association members over the 2020-2021 school year.
“It became readily apparent that the parties had a different understanding as to when the use of a PTO day had to be claimed and when a day out of the school could be made up either on the weekend or over the course of the school year,” Upton wrote in a memo to school board members.
School administrators held firm that the reason the district proposed a PTO buyback was to incentivize principals to be in schools as much as possible when school is in session.
“In contrast, the principals understood that ‘nothing would change’ when they entered into the new (collective bargaining agreement) other than they would use PTO days instead of sick/personal days and that flex scheduling would be permitted,” Upton wrote.
Repeated attempts to resolve the differences failed, Upton reported.
When no resolution can be reached, the parties have the choice of declaring the entire agreement null and void or only the provision of the contract over which no meeting of the minds took place.
The district looked at the financial/practical impact of invalidating only the PTO provision of the contract versus the entire CBA. The analysis indicated that while the PTO provision would ultimately eliminate severance payments for unused sick days, over the next 20 years it would cost the district an additional $2,531,952 to retain the PTO as compared with the average retirement payouts (two per year) of unused sick days.
The administration determined the PTO provision had marginal benefit in the short term, and that invalidation of the entire agreement during the pandemic would “likely negatively impact morale in a manner that outweighed the benefits of the PTO,” Upton wrote.
The administration concluded that voiding the PTO provision of the contract was preferred over voiding the entire agreement.
Former at-large school board member Rich Girard spoke out last week against approving the memorandum of understanding, saying the primary reason he and other board members wanted PTO was that Upton advised the committee and administration that there were changes in the works to the generally accepted accounting principles that would force the district to fund its unfunded severance liability.
“At the time, that had a $10 million price tag,” Girard wrote in an email to school board members. “While the threat of that change wasn’t imminent, it was, and to my knowledge remains, in process. We believed it would be best to get out in front of it so that the district didn’t have to deal with a serious financial crisis. That Attorney Upton’s memo made no mention of this is disturbing.”
Girard also took exception with the financials included in Upton’s memo.
“There is a 1.5% increase in the projected severance from 2022 to 2023 and a 2% increase from 2023 to 2024,” Girard wrote. “Those should be 2% and 2.5% respectively to match the pay raises granted in the contract. All banked time is paid out at current value, not the value it had when granted.”
Girard wrote the memorandum assumes only two principals will retire each year for the next 20, after three retire in the current year.
“This is highly unlikely given the number of years most of our principals have been on the job,” Girard pointed out. “Moreover, the analysis doesn’t appear to take into account the number of principals who are not eligible for severance payouts when they leave the district.”
Under the PTO provision, once the severance is all paid out that liability is gone, resulting in a permanent savings for the district.
School board members approved a new memorandum of understanding with the association on a voice vote last week that reverts back to the sick/personal leave terms that existed prior to Nov. 25, 2019.