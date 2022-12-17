Chief at PHAST hearing

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg speaks about the new Manchester Public Health and Safety Team (PHAST) during a team introduction June 21, 2022, at City Hall.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

MANCHESTER ALDEMEN have yet to vote on a request from the city’s police chief to offer detectives and their supervisors a $25 a week “on-call” stipend for investigators frequently called back to work on major crimes and incidents, after tabling the proposal last month.

In tabling the proposal, aldermen asked for more information. Ward 10’s Bill Barry questioned whether other unions would seek similar compensation if this “availability pay” was approved.

