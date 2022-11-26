CITY ALDERMEN have approved an amendment to a master development agreement between the city and Lansing Melbourne Group — the developer looking to place mixed-use, mixed-income apartments at the Pearl Street and Hartnett parking lots — swapping the order of sites to be developed.

City Hall

Aldermen previously voted to sign an agreement with the Florida-based developer to build about 530 apartments on the two underused, city-owned downtown parking lots.

