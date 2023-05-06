ALDERMEN HAVE APPROVED changes to the city’s tax relief incentive program, which encourages the construction of new housing units.
The changes, proposed by the city’s economic development office, include modifying the Community Revitalization Tax Relief Incentive Application and amending the city code to “tighten up” the process. Specifically:
• The fee for the RSA 79-E application has been increased from $50 to $200;
• Section 36.40 of the city code of ordinances has been amended to to provide two more years of tax relief for projects that create new residential units and four additional years for projects that include at least two-thirds new affordable housing units;
• The same section was amended to state that substantial rehabilitation or replacement shall begin within 12 months of the date that aldermen vote to grant tax relief.
NH RSA 79-E was written into law on April 1, 2006 and adopted by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in 2015. Through the 79-E program, city officials may grant temporary property tax relief for a period of time.
The tax relief period is intended to incentivize development projects that substantially rehabilitate a structure or replace structures that don’t have significant historical, cultural or architectural value.
In Manchester, properties within the Central Business Service District or the Redevelopment District qualify for the relief incentive.
Economic Development Director Jodie Nazaka said the most important changes approved by aldermen involve “tightening up what our existing application is” and imposing more requirements on the applicant.
“Put the burden of proof on them to demonstrate how the 79-E is critical to the feasibility of the project,” Nazaka told aldermen. “I think for too long there has been a misunderstanding that an application, just because it has been submitted, must be approved and it must be approved at the five years. State tax statute says that a municipality may grant up to five years.”
Language about the project timeline has been added to Section 36.40 to state that the tax relief will expire if “substantial rehabilitation or replacement” doesn’t begin within 12 months of aldermen’s decision to grant tax relief.
Adding the language ensures a project developer doesn’t take advantage of a long construction period to stretch out the time frame the relief is in effect.
Grant would restore records
Aldermen have OK’d a request from City Clerk Matt Normand to apply for a grant of up to $10,000 from the New Hampshire State Library Conservation Plate Grant Program (the Moose Plate Grant) to restore historic election ledgers of the city’s various wards from 1854 to 1914.
According to paperwork submitted by Normand to the aldermen, the ledgers document official election proceedings from those years and include return of votes for local, state and federal offices.
“The items are in desperate need of conservation treatment, and digitization will allow for these public records to be freely accessible online,” Normand wrote. “If we are awarded grant funding, these historic records will be preserved for future generations of Manchester’s citizens.”
The grant has no funding match requirement, Normand said.
Officer going back to school
Aldermen have approved an 11-month leave of absence for city police Lt. Derek Cataldo to attend the Harvard University Kennedy School of Government in pursuit of a mid-career master’s degree in public administration.
The leave, which will begin in July, will be unpaid. Cataldo will be paid only for any work he does for the police department while he is gone, which he says will depend on his class schedule and the department’s staffing needs.
Cataldo was hired by the city as a police officer in November 2007. He became a sergeant in 2019 and lieutenant in 2022.
Human Resources Director Lisa Drabik recommended the leave, saying the degree is relevant to Cataldo’s job and would “benefit the city and police department.”
Health official to speak at PSU
City health director Anna Thomas will address graduates at Plymouth State University’s graduate commencement ceremony on Friday. The ceremony will be held at the Bank of New Hampshire Field House in the Active Living, Learning, and Wellness North Building on PSU’s Holderness campus.
Thomas will address the students who have earned graduate degrees and certificates from PSU and she will receive an honorary doctor of public health degree.
Thomas earned her bachelor’s degree in health management and policy from the University of New Hampshire and a master’s degree in public health from the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College. She was one of only 20 recipients of a scholarship from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to pursue a Graduate Certificate in Public Health from Johns Hopkins University.
Thomas also served as medical service corps officer for 16 years in the United States Army, rising to the rank of major.
Thomas joined the city’s health department in 1994 and has served as public health director since 2018.
“I am deeply honored and humbled to be even a small part of this momentous occasion,” she said in a statement. “Plymouth State University’s graduate leaders are our future healers and visionaries. I look forward to their continued success and credit the foundation they have received from PSU to propel them forward.”