MANCHESTER ALDERMEN have approved contracts with 12 employee unions, including an agreement with city firefighters that includes a reworking of language involving controversial “multiple-alarm” pay and residency requirements.

Departments with approved contracts include library, central fleet, facilities, health, highway, parks & recreation, airport, welfare, police patrolmen, supervisors and support staff, as well as firefighters and fire supervisors.

Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com.