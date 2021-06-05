CITY ALDERMEN HAVE approved a request from Waypoint for nearly $730,000 in Community Improvement Program funding to establish a shelter for homeless youth and young adults.
The 11-2 vote to approve came two weeks after the board voted to table the request over questions about whether the facility would serve Manchester youth or “recruit” homeless people from across the state to come to the Queen City for services.
Opposed were at-large member Joe Kelly Levasseur and Ward 6’s Sebastian Sharonov.
Waypoint submitted a request for Community Improvement Funds for eight to 10 crisis response beds for people 18-25 at 298 Hanover St. with hopes of expanding to 18-20 beds and three permanent housing units.
Waypoint also hopes to relocate its Youth Resource Center Drop-In to the same location to provide 24-hour services for youth and young adults, according to a memo to aldermen from Erin Kelly, director of homeless youth and young adult services for Waypoint.
Kelly said Waypoint has submitted a signed purchase and sales agreement for $325,000 for 298 Hanover St. and has worked with SMP Architecture to develop a preliminary renovation budget of $1.27 million.
According to Waypoint, more than 700 teens and young adults from 18 to 25 experience homelessness each year in Manchester, with more than 90% of those who use Waypoint’s services identifying the Queen City as their home community.
In 2020, 30% of these young adults who went to Waypoint had spent the previous night sleeping in an adult emergency shelter, outside, in a vehicle or “in a place not meant for human habitation.”
Several aldermen questioned who would benefit from shelter services if the funding were provided.
Kelly said 30% of the young people Waypoint provided services to in 2020 were “literally homeless.”
Ward 10’s Bill Barry asked Kelly directly if Waypoint would focus on Manchester youth 18-25 years old or actively recruit people from across New Hampshire.
In a memo to aldermen late last week, Kelly addressed those concerns, writing that Waypoint’s Manchester homeless youth services prioritize Manchester residents.
“We are executing this project to respond to the need of Manchester youth and young adults that we have seen in our current work,” Kelly wrote.
“Waypoint will prioritize Manchester residents for 90% of the shelter beds and 100% of the permanent housing units. We will work with the city in good faith to include this in our contract in a manner that is in accordance and compliance with requirements of the funding source and any applicable laws.”
According to Kelly, Waypoint currently has an agreement with the city for Rapid Rehousing, with 100% of the units committed to Manchester residents.
“Waypoint will not actively recruit homeless youth from other communities to the Manchester Shelter,” Kelly wrote. “Waypoint has staff who provide outreach to youth directly in Manchester.
“If a non-resident accesses the shelter and requires a bed, if there is availability, Waypoint will provide a bed,” Kelly wrote. “To turn away a young person at the shelter means that this person will be sleeping on the streets of Manchester that night, adding to the unsheltered problem. Therefore we will not turn youth away.”
Kelly said the majority of people Waypoint provides services to — upward of 90% — call Manchester home.
At-large Alderman Dan O’Neil said residents he has heard from are frustrated with the number of people seeking services who come to Manchester from other communities.
“When I say the people of Manchester have had it, they’ve had it with helping people from outside Manchester,” O’Neil said.
Another question aldermen raised was whether Waypoint’s proposal would reduce the number of homeless encampments in the city.
“While the majority of the homeless in encampments are older and chronically homeless, Waypoint will actively engage with any youth and young adults in encampments,” Kelly wrote. “A bed in the shelter and case management services will be provided to help the youth find a pathway out of homelessness.”
Housing commission
The Aldermanic Committee on Bills on Second Reading recommended last week that Mayor Joyce Craig‘s proposal to create a Housing Commission be passed. Sharonov was the only “no” vote.
Members of the city’s Affordable Housing Task Force recommended the creation of a commission through RSA 674:44-h to follow through on their list of recommendations for addressing the city’s housing needs.
Once established by ordinance, the commission would be responsible for following up on recommendations made by the Affordable Housing Task Force.
The commission will consist of five members, all residents of the city and each appointed by the mayor, subject to the approval of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Two alternates may also be appointed.
The Housing Commission request will now be referred to the Committee on Accounts, Enrollment and Revenue Administration.
LGBTQ+ initiatives
Ahead of the fourth annual Pride flag raising at City Hall — scheduled for Friday, June 18 at noon — Craig announced several new LGBTQ+-friendly initiatives in the Queen City, in partnership with the Human Rights Campaign (HRC).
Each year, HRC releases a Municipal Equality Index, outlining LBGTQ-friendly policies in a community. Manchester currently sits in the middle of all rated New Hampshire cities. Craig and the city’s Human Resources Department announced the following initiatives to create more LGBTQ+-friendly policies and practices:
• LGBTQ+ liaisons have been appointed in the Mayor’s Office and Manchester police department to serve as points of contact on LGBTQ+ issues;
• The Office of Youth Services has designated a representative to support transgender anti-discrimination policies and youth bullying prevention policy initiatives;
• Manchester has established a Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Committee and is in the process of updating its procurement code ordinance to strongly consider organizations with non-discrimination policies in awarding bids and contracts with the city;
• Human Resources provides training to current staff and new hires and current staff in diversity and cultural competence with the goal of eliminating prejudice among coworkers and toward the public.
”I’m proud to announce these changes during Pride Month,” Craig said in a statement. “It is important for everyone to feel safe and welcomed in our city, especially our LGBTQ+ residents and visitors.”
”The MEI is a good tool to analyze current processes that the City of Manchester is doing right regarding excellent customer service to all, including the LGBTQ+ community, and assists the City in analyzing processes that the City can improve upon,” said Human Resources Director Kathy Ferguson in a statement.