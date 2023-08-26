CITY ALDERMEN have approved a request from the police chief to switch to a new provider for body cameras, tasers and digital evidence management technology and eat $300,000 remaining on the existing contract because of frustrations with the current vendor.
Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg addressed the Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently about moving from the city’s current vendor, Utility, to a new vendor, Axon.
“To be frank with you, there are many police departments across the country that are transitioning from Utility and going to Axon,” Aldenberg said. “They have many of the same concerns we have.”
Manchester entered into a contract with Utility in 2019 to supply local police with body cameras. The contract runs through December 2024 at a cost of $1 million, which has been paid in full, Aldenberg said.
A request for proposals to replace Utility issued in December 2022 received six proposals.
Aldenberg said one of the primary issues with Utility is the company doesn’t manufacture its own product.
The company purchases Samsung phones in bulk, Aldenberg said, which are then outfitted with body-worn camera software.
This becomes an issue when the department sends a device back to Utility for replacement because of damage. The department receives back a different version of the phone, requiring a different mount. The mounts are not interchangeable between phone versions, Aldenberg said
Manchester police recently had four different types of phones in circulation, all with different mounts, which creates problems keeping backup hardware in stock and getting the correct versions of the mount from Utility.
Aldenberg said the initial setup in December 2019 “was not properly done when we went live with the system, through no fault of the department.”
Aldenberg said his department initially tested body cameras in fall 2019 under Aldenberg’s predecessor, Carlos Capano, and looked at both Axon and Utility. A testing and evaluation was done by eight MPD officers using Axon and Utility body cameras.
Seven of the eight officers who took part in the trial identified Axon as their preferred option and recommended the department purchase the Axon product, Aldenberg said.
However, the department went with BodyWorn cameras from Utility. The following September, Capano announced his retirement. In October, he took a job with the body camera company owned by Utility, working as a business manager for BodyWorn in the New England states and New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland.
Capano left Utility in December 2021 and now is director of sales for Fusus, which supplies Manchester PD’s surveillance technology, according to his LinkedIn page.
Aldenberg said the city could achieve cost savings of roughly $77,000 per year with the change.
The three contracts — for cameras, tasers and digital evidence management — would cost the city $4.2 million for six years.
Alderman Pat Long noted that $283,000 was still owed on the current contract.
Ben DeRites, a key account manager for Axon in the Northeast, said his company “took that into consideration and provided the hardware cost, body cameras, docks and the performance software at no cost,” creating an offset of $468,000 against the amount the city still owes Utility.
Long asked whether the state still offers grants for body cameras.
“Not for departments our size and not for departments that currently have a program,” Aldenberg said. “They were looking at the smaller police departments across the state and I believe you may have been part of that discussion.”
Alderman Bill Barry asked whether any other grant opportunities exist.
“We have explored that but again we are not in the window to qualify for those types of grants,” Aldenberg said. “We have researched that federally and will continue to research those options should they become available in the future but what we found at this time is they are not available to agencies our size.”
Other police departments across the state currently using Axon include Laconia, Hillsborough, Gilford and Belmont.
Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur asked Aldenberg if he had spoken to any of those departments.
“Yes, I have and you would be shocked, Alderman, at the amount of calls I get from police departments and chiefs that are exploring body worn programs that have looked at Axon and Utility that tell me they are leaning towards Axon based on our experience,” Aldenberg said.
“I will also tell you that the state police were having the same challenges we have had with Utility,” Aldenberg said. “They are a bigger machine to move to make that change but I am seeing more police departments that have Utility starting to transition to Axon. That is from chiefs across the country that I attended the FBI National Academy with who had Utility. They are also moving away and going with Axon.”
Aldermen voted to approve bonds (secured debt) for $4.28 million for the Axon contract.
Candidate forum
The newly formed Manchester Business Alliance is set to hold its inaugural event, a mayoral town hall before next month’s primary elections.
The Manchester Business Alliance is a nonpartisan coalition of small business owners based in the Queen City. The group meets regularly with the mission of working in a “united front” with city leaders to reduce drug use, crime and homelessness in the local community and create a “thriving and safe environment” for Manchester residents, businesses, and their employees.
The event is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St. in Manchester.
The event is advertised as an opportunity for business owners and other members of the public to ask questions directly to the four mayoral candidates: Will Stewart, Kevin Cavanaugh, Jay Ruais and June Trisciani.
John Cronin, an attorney and Manchester resident, will serve as moderator, guiding audience members through 25 minutes of one-to-one time with each candidate.
A straw poll will be conducted at the end of the event to gauge early interest in the candidates.
Tickets are $35 per person and include a free Manchester Business Alliance year membership. Limited tickets are available on Eventbrite “2023 Manchester Mayoral Town Hall” or on Facebook “Manchester Business Alliance.”
School party
Manchester school officials announced that the city’s third annual festival of public schools and community will be Sept. 23.
CelebratED is a joint effort of the Manchester School District and Manchester Proud.
The event, featuring free entertainment, food and activities, will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park. Free transportation to and from the park will be available by the Manchester Transit Authority.