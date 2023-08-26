CITY ALDERMEN have approved a request from the police chief to switch to a new provider for body cameras, tasers and digital evidence management technology and eat $300,000 remaining on the existing contract because of frustrations with the current vendor.

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg addressed the Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently about moving from the city’s current vendor, Utility, to a new vendor, Axon.

