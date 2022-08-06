SEVERAL HIRINGS at City Hall were approved by aldermen last week, including some key department heads.
Jeffrey Belanger‘s nomination as the city’s new director of planning and community development was confirmed.
He previously served as senior planner in the department.
“Jeff understands the strengths and the needs of our City, and has devoted nearly a decade to this department and to the community,” said Mayor Joyce Craig in a statement, nominating Belanger for the position. “He is a thoughtful leader who will work hard to help Manchester look towards the future.”
Belanger takes over for outgoing director Leon LaFreniere, who recently retired after 39 years with the department.
“I am honored and grateful for Mayor Craig’s nomination to be the next director of the Manchester Planning and Community Development Department,” Belanger said in a statement. “Manchester is the most dynamic city in Northern New England, and the demand to live here and locate businesses here has never been greater. I look forward to working with citizens, business owners, and nonprofits to help meet that demand and make Manchester’s built environment as safe, beautiful, and economically productive as possible.”
Belanger has a bachelor’s degree in English from Colgate University, a law degree from American University and a master’s degree in urban planning from Harvard University.
Before joining the Manchester Planning and Community Development Department in 2013, he was a law clerk for the New Hampshire Supreme Court, an assistant district counsel for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and private counsel to municipal clients in New Hampshire.
Belanger’s salary will move to $104,102.
Tim Clougherty has been confirmed as the new director of public works, taking over for newly retired Kevin Sheppard, whose retirement party at the Derryfield Country Club drew more than 150 people.
Clougherty has worked for the city for 22 years, the past 14 as deputy director of public works, leading the city’s application for a $25 million RAISE grant, the development of the city’s first solar array and other projects.
Clougherty will move to a salary of $175,029.87.
Lisa Drabik is Manchester’s new director of human resources, coming to the Queen City from Londonderry, where she was both HR director and assistant town manager.
In nominating Drabik for the position, Craig cited her background in labor and employment law and the role she played in negotiations with six labor unions.
Drabik will start her new job Aug. 30, at a salary of $119,656.
Lee Ann Provencher has been confirmed as the city’s new residential assessor, the first female member of Manchester’s Board of Assessors. Provencher has worked for the city for 36 years, the past 28 in the Assessor’s Office.
Hannah Chisholm is the new communications manager for the mayor’s office and will work with city departments to inform the public about city initiatives and opportunities.
“I’m thrilled to join the office of Mayor Craig,” Chisholm said in a statement. “As the city continues to make historic investments in the community, I’m looking forward to helping communicate that progress to our residents and visitors.”
“Hannah’s strong background in communications and community engagement make her a great addition to our team at City Hall,” Craig said in a statement. “I look forward to her work helping to make City government more transparent and accessible.”
Chisholm previously worked in the University of New Hampshire’s Manchester office of Career and Professional Success as an internship and marketing specialist, as a policy intern for New Hampshire Housing and for the New Hampshire Democratic Party as a regional organizing director. She graduated from UNH at Manchester, where she majored in Public Service and Nonprofit Leadership with a minor in Community Leadership.
Towing costs rise
The Aldermanic Committee on Bills on Second Reading has sent an ordinance amendment increasing towing fees to to the Committee on Accounts, Enrollment and Revenue Administration for approval.
The move follows a request from city police to renegotiate contracts with five tow truck companies because fee rates included in current agreements are outdated and low.
Sgt. Michael Donahue with the Manchester police department’s traffic unit said in a memo to aldermen that the actual cost of towing has increased “dramatically” recently because of labor costs and fuel charges, “making it near impossible for these companies to continue under the current pricing.”
“The towing companies have been asked to take on more challenging work, such as dealing with the abandoned ‘camper’ problem and other large commercial vehicles left on the streets,” Donahue wrote.
He said the number of tows that can’t be charged to a vehicle’s owner also has increased, as the police department has requested more tows “for the sole purpose of obtaining a search warrant.”
Proposed changes call for basic tow costs to go from $110 to $175, labor beyond one hour to go from $50 to $75, service call fees from $45 to $75, waiting time fees up to $50 per hour from $35 if the tow truck operator has to wait more than 15 minutes, storage fees from $30 to $50 for cars not retrieved after a day, and gate fees from $40 to $50 for cars picked up after business hours.
Tows during snow emergencies would go up to $200, with $35 of that going to the city.
“The fees outlined in (the current) contract are out of date and out of line with the current cost of performing these services,” Donahue wrote. “The Manchester Police Department averages thousands of tows annually and this contract needs to stay viable in order to perform these necessary and essential services throughout the year.”
Current contracts expire on Dec. 14.