CITY ALDERMEN voted last week to endorse a location for a layover yard — a place to store trains overnight — connected to plans for a commuter rail station in downtown Manchester.
The proposed Capitol Corridor Project would restore train service from Boston to the Queen City. The extension of service would include stations in downtown Manchester, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, Crown Street Park and Ride in Nashua, and South Nashua.
Aldermen voted to endorse the Pan Am South location, adjacent to the southeast side of the existing active rail line on land previously used for railroad purposes.
Most of the land, which is adjacent to Elliot River’s Edge on Queen City Avenue, is owned by the Boston and Maine Corporation (approximately 3.3 acres), with a portion owned by Rivers Edge Manchester, LLC (approximately 1.2 acres).
Manchester stakeholders met with NHDOT several times to discuss the Pan Am South location and additional layover site options. Pan Am South is located in the city’s Transit Oriented Development (TOD) District, near Hancock Street and Sundial Avenue.
The facility will encompass approximately 4.5 acres and be 900 feet to 1,000 feet in length. The layover yard provides storage for four to five trains, with plug-in power to enable trains to shut down overnight.
At-large member Joe Kelly Levasseur asked what the cost — if any — to Manchester residents might be. Jay Doyle, planning group manager for Manchester engineering consultant AECOM, reported costs associated with the layover site wouldn’t be until after environmental assessment studies are completed and financial plans drawn up. Doyle did say costs — once known — would be spread across communities.
Ward 8 Alderman Ed Sapienza raised the issue of budget shortfalls impacting the MBTA, which would operate the rail line.
“To me this seems so wrong, it ought to have the big red ‘X’ from ‘Family Feud’ hanging over it, but that’s just me,” Sapienza said.
Doyle said the proposed downtown station could be ready for passengers within four to six years, depending on federal funding.
Recycled for recycling
Mayor Joyce Craig and public works officials last week announced the city has partnered with Rehrig Pacific to roll out new recycling carts made from ocean-bound recycled plastic.
According to local officials, Manchester is only the second city in the U.S. to use ocean-bound recycled plastic in their recycling carts.
The OceanCore carts will replace broken or new carts for residents across the city.
“We’re thrilled to be the second city in the nation to partner with Rehrig Pacific in using their 100% recyclable cart,” Craig said in a statement. “Distributing recycling carts composed of reusable ocean-bound plastics is another way the city of Manchester is working to ensure our community remains healthy and sustainable for future generations.”
The OceanCore cart is made from a blend of 40% post-consumer recycled material, 10% of which is recycled ocean-bound plastic found in and near lakes, beaches and waterways on the way to the ocean.
“We are undoubtedly excited to be taking another step into sustainability by issuing Rehrig Pacific’s OceanCore carts for our curbside collection,” said Chaz Newton, Solid Waste and Environmental Programs Manager, Department of Public Works, in a statement. “Partnering with Rehrig Pacific on their OceanCore cart signifies the commitment that the City possesses to achieve our waste goals.”
Nominations
Craig nominated Peter Capano, Jessica Margeson, Jean Noel Mugabo, Zachery Palmer, Anabel Moreno-Mendez, Kate Marquis, Joseph Wichert and Chris Wellington to the new Manchester Housing Commission.
The nominations will lay over for confirmation at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s next meeting on Feb. 1.
In August, aldermen approved the creation of a Housing Commission to help address the housing shortage in Manchester.
Members of the city’s Affordable Housing Taskforce recommended the creation of a commission to follow through on their list of recommendations to address the city’s housing needs.
The new commission is expected to continue the work of the task force by “recognizing, promoting, enhancing, encouraging, and developing a balanced and diverse supply of housing to meet the economic, social, and physical needs of the city of Manchester and its residents.”
Also, aldermen last week approved the nomination of Jason Bonilla to fill the vacant Ward 5 seat on the Board of School Committee.
Newly reelected Ward 5 school board member Jeremy Dobson resigned his seat Nov. 24, before moving out of the city last month.