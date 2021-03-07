CITY ALDERMEN VOTED last week to forgive $2.8 million remaining on a loan it made to the Manchester School District to purchase textbooks.
The measure passed 8-5, with Jim Roy, Ross Terrio, Barbara Shaw, Keith Hirschmann and Joe Kelly Levasseur opposed.
The loan from the city’s one-time expenditure fund was valued at $3.2 million when it was approved 10 years ago.
The school district made one payment of $400,000 before receiving permission to hold off making any additional payments until further notice.
Supporters argued the idea of loaning the school district the funds was silly, with Ward 5’s Tony Sapienza calling it “foolishness.”
“Squeezing the school system for $2.8 million to help on the city side — that’s nonsensical,” Sapienza said. “We should have just bought textbooks 10 years ago. The idea of collecting interest from our school district, it’s reprehensible. It’s not gonna go to the bottom line of the taxpayers.”
Superintendent John Goldhardt said the district budget hasn’t included a line item for textbooks in recent years, and if aldermen were to vote against forgiving the loan, money allocated for other programs such as professional development would need to be used to pay it off.
Those opposed to forgiving the loan said the money could be put toward other areas of the city budget. Some, like Shaw, argued in favor of at least getting the 2022 payment of $400,000 plus delayed interest from the school district — then look at forgiving the rest of the loan.
“I think at the most we should go on a year-by-year basis,” Shaw said. “I have a feeling that there may be more money coming in to them, and maybe they could afford the $400,000.”
Ward 8’s Mike Porter pointed out the school district charges city departments to conduct business on school property.
“By approving this forgiveness of $2.8 million, that’s $2.8 million we would not be able to put into the one-time account. The school district entered into this contract in good faith, and they owe the money,” he said.
“I understand there’s financial difficulties, but it would be a lot more palatable if we were to take a year-by-year look at this.”
Ultimately, Porter voted in favor of forgiving the loan.
“I had no intention of forgiving that money but I also don’t believe we should be entering into lending contracts with another entity that we fund,” said Porter on social media after the vote. “It really makes no sense.
“Giving the district $400,000 just for them to give it back made no sense. I would have preferred to forgo the 2022 $400,000 payment, but in the end we are just kicking the can down the road for the same argument next year and the year after.”
Outdoor dining
It looks like the Thirsty Moose wants a seat at the (expanded outdoor dining) table.
Last week, the Aldermanic Committee on Public Safety, Health and Traffic recommended approval of a request for six picnic tables in parking spots next to the Thirsty Moose on Merrimack Street.
According to plans submitted to the committee, the tables would be in a closed section of Merrimack Street covering approximately 75 feet across from Veterans’ Park. A public sidewalk would separate the seating area from the restaurant.
In a memo to committee members, Norri Oberlander, president of North End Properties and the Thirsty Moose’s landlord, said the building’s residential tenants use private parking.
Using the parking spaces for seating would help the Thirsty Moose succeed during “these chaotic Covid times,” wrote Oberlander.
Last month, aldermen approved restaurants using parking spots along Elm Street from Bridge Street to Merrimack Street for expanded outdoor dining between March 7 and Oct. 7, weather permitting. Interested businesses must submit applications by April 30.
The Thirsty Moose request now heads to the full Board of Mayor and Aldermen for approval. It will likely appear on the board’s March 16 agenda.
Affordable housing quest
Members of the Manchester Housing Alliance have submitted a letter to Mayor Joyce Craig’s office calling for the establishment of a Housing Commission in the city to address the lack of affordable housing.
In their letter, Alliance members say the commission would increase choice and diversity in city housing, identify the scale of the issue and pursue opportunities to alleviate the lack of supply.
“The commission would give proper recognition to the problem at hand, promote solutions, elevate the dialogue around the solutions, and facilitate development of a balanced and diverse supply of housing to meet the economic, social, and physical needs of the city and its residents,” the letter read.
Under NH RSA 674:44, a Manchester Housing Commission would have authority to:
• Conduct a housing needs assessment to define the scale of the problem;
• Encourage and participate in the development of needed housing;
• Assist in revision of the zoning ordinance to address housing cost and availability;
• Provide input on subdivision regulations that create barriers to development;
• Review sections of the site plan regulations that address housing;
• Advise local agencies and boards in their review of matters affecting housing.
The Manchester Housing Alliance also calls for the city’s new Director of Homelessness to be tasked with the responsibility of staffing the Housing Commission and appropriate $500,000 a year over the next two years to fund it.
“We appreciate the fact that you are taking this regional housing crisis seriously, especially as we see the numbers of homeless individuals swell during a pandemic and subsequent economic hardship,” the letter read.
“This crisis affects everybody, including the homeless, homeowners, and renters. Let’s continue the work to make a Manchester that everybody can afford to live in.”