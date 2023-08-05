ALDERMEN HAVE hit the reset button on discussions about the future of the former Hallsville School, after plans to convert the vacant building into a mixed-use community center were scrapped recently.
A proposal from Southern New Hampshire Services (SNHS) and Granite State Children’s Alliance (GSCA) was withdrawn because of inadequate funding, aldermen were informed last month.
Plans included 20 units of affordable housing for seniors, an early childhood classroom and a Child Advocacy Center, operated by Granite State Children’s Alliance, which would have offered services to children who have experienced trauma.
According to Donnalee Lozeau, chief executive officer of Southern New Hampshire Services, and Joy Barrett, chief executive officer of Granite State Children’s Alliance, the Hillsborough County Executive Committee approved a $4 million request for funding from the two organizations on June 20.
The Community Development Finance Authority approved $600,000 for the Child Advocacy Center.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) requested $3 million for the group in next year’s transportation, housing and urban development budget appropriation, which has yet to be approved.
Meanwhile, Lozeau and Barrett said their request to the state for another $4 million was not included in the most recently passed budget.
“Unfortunately, $4.6M of confirmed funding is not enough to move forward with the project,” Lozeau and Barrett wrote in a memo to city aldermen. “When we began in 2021 the estimate was $8M. Since that time, the current environment for this kind of work requires we add a minimum of 15% to that number.”
Plans for the Jewett Street site included 54 parking spaces for senior housing and daily commercial office use, with appropriate handicapped parking.
Under the proposal, the city would have retained ownership of the buildings and leased them to SNHS and GSCA for $1 a year for 30 years, with the organizations responsible for redeveloping the space, paying the utilities and covering regular maintenance.
The city’s parks and recreation department would have continued to maintain and use the gym for community events, including a pickleball league on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
In 2022, the city received two responses for a request for proposals for the site, including the one from Southern New Hampshire Services and Granite State Children’s Alliance.
The other was a pitch by Studio 550 Art Center to create a mixed-use development that would be home to a community art center, a small business incubator for the arts, and 25-30 units of affordable housing with rent capped at 80% of Area Median Income.
Under the Studio 550 Center proposal, the building would maintain its “historic exterior appearance, including the clock tower, and the parking area would have greenery and plantings added for aesthetics, shade, and gathering space.”
The plans called for a mix of studio, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom units. The group offered $100,000 for the building.
“We understand this is a low number,” proponents wrote in their proposal. “We are not a large development company, so we don’t have deep pockets from years of working in real estate. If the city would be able to part with it for this price, we would turn it into something that does good in the community just as the school did.”
During a discussion last week on the future use of the Hallsville building, Alderman Pat Long asked whether officials approached the Studio 550 Art Center to see if they were still interested in the site. He also asked whether the city would be required to issue another RFP.
“You could certainly have that discussion with them,” Assistant City Solicitor Peter Chiesa said. “I know there was a small committee that met with them. I forget what the criteria was, but there was a reason the board chose to go with this particular project rather than the competing bid.”
“I think it was due to the fact that the competing bid didn’t agree to keep the gymnasium,” Alderman Christine Fajardo said. “They were going to take over and use the entire space for their project. That was one among other reasons.”
In discussing potential other uses for the site, Alderman June Trisciani said a lot of groups are looking for homes for community centers right now.
“Currently we don’t have anything that fits the bill,” Trisciani said. “We know today that Parks & Recreation operates as full a schedule as they can out of the building. We have the Safari Youth Club that operates out of there. We also know that OYS (Manchester Office of Youth Services) is looking to expand some of their programs, and we will be hearing about Youth Build and some other things in September.
“It feels like maybe there is an option now that we revisit it to see if it is a community center and we bring in some other groups that are looking for space and share the building. I think that is the best use for this property. I think the neighborhood would like that as well.”
Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur had a different idea.
“How about we put it on the market and sell it in the private sector like I said two years ago or however long this has been going on?” Levasseur said. “Now that the interest rates are 7%, things are tightening up. These people didn’t come through. We should have just put it on the market without any restriction that we have to leave the gym open for the community.
“That property could have already been bought and made into housing. I am not sure if it would have been low-income but it could have been affordable housing and we could have had this done. Now you guys are going to delay it for another two months and come back with something else. It is never going to be on the tax rolls.”
Levasseur said at a minimum, an RFP “without restrictions” should be issued to gauge interest.
“I looked at some of the buildings that we have allowed the private sector to get involved in,” Levasseur said. “They did a phenomenal job on Ash Street and there was another school off of Wilson Street I believe that is beautiful. Some of these private entities come in and refurbish these buildings and make them really nice.
“They can use them for office space, which does fit in that area because then it is closed at night and on the weekends, or they can put in affordable housing. I don’t think we should keep locking ourselves into non-profits because the money is not out there like it was when interest rates were really low.”
Long said one factor to consider is the neighborhood.
“They accepted the 20 Section 8 apartments that were going to be built,” Long said. “If it is going to be apartment units, that would be an added burden to the neighborhood. At the community meeting that I attended, they weren’t looking… 20 or 30 units was OK but 50 or 80 units, that would be a burden on them.”
Fajardo said there’s “nothing to lose and certainly time is ticking anyway.”
“We should entertain exploring the options that we discussed,” Fajardo said. “Alderman Levasseur, your perspective isn’t unreasonable given the situation. Let’s consider the work that is already underway and I would say the sooner the better.
“I don’t think it has to be perfect, but if we could get a sense of what it could be sooner, that would be good and could help us start to process options faster.”
The final bell rang at Hallsville in June 2021, 130 years after it opened. In the 2022 fiscal year budget, former Superintendent John Goldhardt recommended that the school be closed.