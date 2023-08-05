Vacant Hallsville school

Hallsville School in Manchester, seen here in March 2022, closed in 2021.

ALDERMEN HAVE hit the reset button on discussions about the future of the former Hallsville School, after plans to convert the vacant building into a mixed-use community center were scrapped recently.

A proposal from Southern New Hampshire Services (SNHS) and Granite State Children’s Alliance (GSCA) was withdrawn because of inadequate funding, aldermen were informed last month.

Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News.