THE CITY WILL SPEND up to $750,000 on a classification and compensation study of all city employees after aldermen greenlighted a request from Mayor Joyce Craig.
The study, to be funded the city’s special revenue reserve account, will review and analyze the current staff compensation structure — known around the city simply as “Yarger-Decker,” after the consultant who developed it — and make recommendations for improvements to ensure “internal equity and external competitiveness,” according to a memo from the mayor to aldermen.
All staff positions will be included in the study.
“As you all know, Yarger-Decker has not been functioning as designed for many years, and a compensation study will provide internal equity between departments and ensure the city will be competitive in attracting and retaining qualified employees,” Craig wrote in her request.
The need for a classification and compensation study was raised most recently in the spring by now-retired city Human Resources Director Kathleen Ferguson, in response to Alderman Pat Long‘s request to department heads to share any concerns over the mayor’s fiscal year 2023 budget proposal.
“There is a broad consensus that the city’s current compensation system, ‘Yarger-Decker,’ has outlived its useful life,” Ferguson wrote. “Given the labor market challenges faced by the city, it would be practical to move toward replacing ‘Yarger-Decker’ with a modern compensation system that meets best practices.”
Ferguson cautioned that doing so likely would be a “costly, multi-year project,” requiring significant staff resources within Human Resources and other city departments.
Yarger-Decker also came up a year ago during a committee discussion on pay raises for city employees who work six months in a certain position — specifically whether employees should be allowed to receive additional pay increases after completing six months in another position with the city.
Ferguson at the time said that thanks to collective bargaining efforts, the original Yarger-Decker scale had morphed into multiple scales, creating inequities between employees within city government.
Ferguson suggested that private-sector businesses, with their greater budget flexibility, are better positioned to accommodate employees looking for raises than the city, with its limitations under Yarger-Decker.
The way city jobs are classified and employees are paid and reviewed for raises changed in 1999, with the implementation of an employee reclassification study, developed with the help of consultant Yarger-Decker Associates.
The employee reclassification system introduced performance and skill as factors in determining raises. Before that, city employees received raises based strictly on seniority.
“Since that time there have been over 900 changes to the Yarger-Decker pay scale,” Craig told aldermen last week.
“What we have today is inequity among employees of the city when you go from department to department. You look at the HR committee, you are seeing more and more department heads coming forward and asking for changes, which are warranted but are causing more issues because other departments aren’t doing the same.”
The system’s detractors say aldermen approved it while thinking it was a merit-based pay classification, when in reality it operates as a step system.
“In the middle of the night somewhere along the line it went from a merit where you were graded a 1, 2, 3 based on how great or not great a job you do… to an automatic step system of 3%,” said Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur. “Instead of spending all this money, why can’t we decide ourselves what kind of changes we should make or not make. No matter what we put forth, it has to be voted on by each and every union.”
Aldermen approved the request on an 11-3 vote, with Levasseur, Ed Sapienza and Sebastien Sharonov opposed.
North End goes to birds
Irene Boisvert has had enough with pigeons in the North End.
The Ward 1 resident took advantage of the public comment portion of last week’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting to warn about the increasing number of the birds she is seeing in her Crosbie Street neighborhood.
“The last two years pigeons have appeared in addition to the smaller birds that are being fed by a neighbor,” Boisvert said. “It is now a nuisance.”
According to Boisvert, she regularly sees more than 50 pigeons along with about 50 other, smaller birds.
“They are spreading seeds from local toxic brush,” Boisvert said.
She said recommendations have come out recently, warning against feeding birds during the summer months.
“They are wild and they are probably carriers of diseases,” Boisvert said. “The pigeons are specifically being fed on the ground. This year all the birds are spreading out through adjacent properties.”
She reported finding dead and diseased birds, mice and other rodents that are “being attracted by the situation.”
“We have tried to be considerate with deterrents that would not impact others, but none are working,” Boisvert said. “We had a garden, but now I’m trying to repair the lawn impacted by the birds…they eat all the seeds every time I try.”
“What can we do? These are wild birds and know how to survive in the wild. ”