THE CITY WILL SPEND up to $750,000 on a classification and compensation study of all city employees after aldermen greenlighted a request from Mayor Joyce Craig.

The study, to be funded the city’s special revenue reserve account, will review and analyze the current staff compensation structure — known around the city simply as “Yarger-Decker,” after the consultant who developed it — and make recommendations for improvements to ensure “internal equity and external competitiveness,” according to a memo from the mayor to aldermen.

Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com