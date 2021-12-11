STAFF AT Families in Transition hosted a tour for city aldermen of the organization’s homeless shelter on Dec. 3 after community members complained about conditions at the shelter.
Aldermen Barbara Shaw, Ross Terrio, Pat Long and Sebastian Sharonov took part, along with aldermen-elect Mary Sullivan Heath, Erin Kelly and June Trisciani.
City officials met with FIT staff to walk through the shelter, discuss current policies and procedures, and ask questions about programming and services.
Aldermen were given a full tour of the site and reviewed expectations for those who stay at the shelter.
“The shelter is in good hands,” Shaw said after the tour. “Their operation is client-based and every aspect is clearly defined. Rules are for the protection of the clients. Breaking rules meets with clearly defined consequences.”
Long said he has toured the shelter several times.
“The multitude of services they offer always gives me a better understanding on the importance of their work in Manchester,” Long said. “I’m of the belief that FIT’s work in our community is essential in beginning the complex process of changing these lives that for a number of reasons have brought them to this difficult time.”
Terrio said the shelter is doing “a good job with its resources in providing services.”
Sharonov said he learned a lot about operations at the shelter, operating procedures and the shelter’s funding source.
“I also appreciate the transparency and the management’s ability to acknowledge that some of the complaints were substantiated, and the plan of action is in place,” Sharonov said.
“Soon-to-be-installed storage lockers to prevent thefts of participants’ belongings, new bed bug burners as well as upgrades to bathrooms and showers. It certainly is a work in progress, but I am optimistic about the direction of where things are going and committed to working with all parties involved.”
Incoming aldermen Christine Fajardo, Kelly and Trisciani attended. FIT leaders said they appreciated the opportunity to introduce the aldermen-elect to the operations, mission and goals of Families in Transition.
Maria Devlin, president and CEO of FIT, said the organization is working in good faith with the homeless community.
“We recognize this is an ongoing dialogue and we value feedback from city leaders, from the community and all those who interact with our services,” Devlin said.
“This effort will not be complete until there are a greater number of housing resources and supportive services for people experiencing homelessness and our shelter is no longer a service that is needed in Manchester.”
School board opening
Alderman Tony Sapienza said he hopes to nominate someone to fill the vacant Ward 5 seat on the school board when aldermen meet on Dec. 21.
Last week Sapienza and the rest of the board accepted the resignation of Ward 5 school board member Jeremy Dobson, who is moving out of the city.
Because Dobson resigned his seat before being sworn in for a second term, Ward 4 Alderman Jim Roy suggested a special election be held to fill the vacancy, to avoid appointing someone to a full two-year term.
That idea failed on a 8-4 vote, with on Roy, Sharonov, Joe Kelly Levasseur and Ed Sapienza in favor.
Housing projects funded
Last week, city aldermen approved $2.3 million to develop affordable housing units in Manchester. The funds were made available through the federal HOME program from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Three organizations will benefit from the funds — Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority (MHRA), NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire and Waypoint — which will pay to build or upgrade 152 affordable housing units in Manchester.
“Affordable housing is one of the biggest challenges facing Manchester residents. This significant investment puts people first while at the same time addresses the critical need in our community,” said Mayor Joyce Craig.
“I’m so thankful for the work MHRA, Neighborworks Southern New Hampshire and Waypoint does every single day to help Manchester residents. With these projects, we’re focusing on addressing homelessness and making sure families, seniors on a fixed income, and those with disabilities have access to safe, affordable housing.”
The projects are:
• MHRA: Construction of 48 one-, two- and three-bedroom units in two 24-unit buildings on the existing Kelley Falls Apartment Campus at 315 Kimball St.
• NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire: Rehabilitation and upgrade of 101 one-, two- and three-bedroom units of existing affordable housing units located in the Elm Street Brownstones at 1426 and 1382 Elm St. and the Straw Mansion Apartments at 15 Temple Court.
• Waypoint: Renovation of the former Employment Security Building at 298 Hanover St., which will create three studio apartments for young at-risk adults 18 to 25.