ALDERMEN ARE backing a request by Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg to purchase a security camera platform similar to one his department recently borrowed from the University of New Hampshire campus police to sue at several major events.
In a memo to aldermen, Aldenberg said Manchester has seen an increase in major special events, which bring large numbers of people to the city’s downtown area.
“These events enhance our sense of community, bring economic revenue, and make Manchester a destination,” Aldenberg wrote. “Additionally, special events present unique public safety considerations, at which we aim to mitigate risk and provide a safe environment for attendees.”
Aldenberg said his department’s approach to event management includes layered levels of security designed to “prevent and deter criminal or terrorist actors.”
Manchester PD was loaned a video camera trailer by UNH police for a recent visit by former President Donald Trump and for the city’s annual Taco Tour.
The platform allows public safety officials a view of the event, Aldenberg said, with benefits including:
● real-time situational awareness;
● deterrence of criminal and/or terrorist activity;
● ability to provide first responders with detailed information about an emergency;
● quick and accurate assessments of needed resources.
The platform also integrates with MPD’s Fusus surveillance technology, which already is in place, Aldenberg said.
Aldenberg went before the aldermen seeking support for purchasing a similar platform for use at special events in Manchester.
He wrote that research on the use of cameras by the police, also known as CCTV, has shown it does have crime prevention benefits and improves police response to emergencies.
“These findings are consistent with the rationale that increased surveillance of areas reduces criminal opportunities and increases the perceived risk to would-be offenders,” Aldenberg wrote.
Aldenberg said his department will only deploy such a platform during special events.
“It will not be used for random deployment or to increase surveillance in certain neighborhoods,” Aldenberg promised.
Manchester police will develop a policy to track the number of deployments and descriptions of events where the platform is used, and the information about the technology’s use will be available for board members to review, Aldenberg said.
Funds for the purchase of the video trailer are available in the current MPD budget, Aldenberg said.
“The police department has experienced savings in other expenditures due to grants funding other budgeted items,” Aldenberg wrote. “We are making this request to the board to ensure transparency and invite open dialogue about police use of technology. We believe this video trailer will enhance public safety for special events.
”The number of pre-planned events is increasing, and we must adequately manage public safety for all community members in these areas.”
More police support
Aldermen have approved a request from Aldenberg to make some changes to his department’s roster, specifically adding one evidence specialist supervisor position (while removing one evidence specialist post) and adding four crime analyst positions.
The total cost of the changes is pegged at $412,605.98.
The 2024 fiscal budget includes funding for the evidence specialist supervisor and two crime analysts, and the other two crime analysts will be covered with federal ARPA funds.
In a memo to city human resources director Lisa Drabik, Aldenberg wrote the changes will “accomplish the need for better internal controls and redistributing workload to non-sworn personnel.”
According to Aldenberg, in June 2022 the department’s evidence unit expanded to four positions to handle added responsibilities, including management of the body-worn camera program.
“Since then, additional assessment of the unit’s responsibilities has identified the necessity of specialized supervision to ensure compliance with evidence management standards, requirements of the body-worn camera program, and the impending adoption of a digital evidence management system,” Aldenberg wrote.
“Dedicated oversight is necessary due to the critical role that evidence management has within police operations, including the high level of liability associated with the work.”
According to Aldenberg, the addition of four crime analysts will give the department “needed capacity to leverage data, analytics, intelligence, and technical skills to promote public safety” for in-progress incidents as well as ongoing investigations.
The department currently has one crime analyst, who is an “exceptional asset to the agency,” Aldenberg wrote.
“Adding four additional crime analysts will provide significant support to the Investigative division and the ability to create a Real Time Crime Center, leveraging our technology to further efforts for data-driven, efficient, and effective policing.”
Two crime analysts will be assigned to the investigative division to support detectives through the use of advanced technology to follow up on investigative leads and analysis capability to identify related crimes and make connections between related cases.
“Such an effort aligns with our goals of focused policing to target chronic and prolific offenders,” Aldenberg wrote.
“For example, when an in-progress call is received, the RTCC Crime Analyst will immediately access programs like FUSUS, ShotSpotter, the records management system (RMS), and other available tools to provide responding officers with information and intelligence,” Aldenberg wrote.
“This empowers officers and detectives to concentrate on efforts at the scene and provides essential information to help resolve situations faster, identify suspects, and help mitigate risk.”
The analyst will also enable the department to track emerging trends and threats in Manchester, the region and nationally, Aldenberg wrote.
Mayoral endorsement
Joyce Craig last week endorsed former state senator and current Ward 1 Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh‘s bid to succeed her as mayor.
In a statement, Cavanaugh said, “I am committed to building on the progress made under her historic leadership and working tirelessly to ensure that Manchester remains a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”
Craig, who is in her third term, said Cavanaugh “has a proven track record of delivering results for our city,” as a state and local official, including new housing, education funding and property tax relief.