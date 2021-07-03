WARD 9 ALDERMAN Barbara Shaw will have an item on the agenda this week regarding the placement of a metal bench honoring a local disc golfer who was shot to death in 2019.
In a memo to fellow aldermen, Shaw says she was contacted by Norma and Bill Bruce, owners of Breaking Chains disc golf supplies and caretakers of the Hollows Disc Golf courses.
In July 2019, Jason Barry, 42, of Manchester was shot and killed in a North End alley.
In December 2019, the Attorney General’s Office issued a 29-page report stating that if the case had gone to trial, prosecutors would not have been able to disprove Colin Bouchard’s claim that he acted in self-defense when he shot Barry.
Bouchard told police he went to his house after receiving a phone notification from a surveillance camera in his garage. Once there, Bouchard said, he saw Barry crawling out of the garage.
In the report, prosecutors wrote that Bouchard’s account of the shooting was inconsistent and that investigators could not conclude that his actions were justified.
“Regardless, since the state cannot disprove Mr. Bouchard’s self-defense claim beyond a reasonable doubt, no charges will be filed against him in connection with Mr. Barry’s death,” the report stated.
Barry had been a passionate disc golfer, and a tournament was held in his honor. The tournament raised $3,000 for a metal bench inscribed with his name, which supporters want to install at one of the baskets on the course.
The goal is to install it by July 17, when the second annual memorial tournament is planned. Shaw said the city will not have to cover any cost.
Fire truck donation
Manchester School of Technology will get a fire truck for its Fire Science and EMT Training program after school board members approved receiving a donation of a 1991 E-One pumper truck from Covenant Fire Protection LLC.
The truck will be used to teach students how to operate hoses, tools and ladders in simulated scenarios without students having to drive to the New Hampshire Fire Academy.
The vehicle is valued at approximately $20,000. MST officials said it won’t cost the district anything beyond an estimated $1,000 a year for routine maintenance, which officials hope to pay for with grant funding.
The truck will be housed in a covered outside area at the school and driven to the Sununu Youth Corrections Center occasionally for training involving second-floor rescues.
Vacation carryover
School board members have approved a memorandum of understanding with district administrators allowing Superintendent John Goldhardt, Assistant Superintendents Amy Allen and Jenn Gillis and Chief Financial Officer Karen DeFrancis to carry over up to 10 vacation days to the 2021-22 school year.
Before the vote, school board members added language that the agreement applies to full-time employees working 229 days a year and that the vacation days must be used by Aug. 30, 2022.
The agreement recognizes that, because of the “unique challenges” created by the pandemic and the switch to remote learning, Goldhardt and his staff have been overseeing the school district’s operations with “greater scrutiny” and were not able to use their allotted vacation days during the recently completed school year.
Goldhardt and many members of his administrative staff have more vacation days than they can use before June 30.
According to the agreement:
Goldhardt and his administrative staff, including his cabinet and other district employees as necessary, may carry over an additional five vacation days, for a total of up to 10 vacation days, from the 2020-21 school year into the 2021-22 school year;
This is a limited, one-time change being made because of unique circumstances and won’t apply in the future;
Goldhardt will give Human Resources a list of employees affected by the policy change.“
This unique situation shall not be construed to create any past practice or precedent regarding the ability of district staff to carry over vacation days in the future,” the agreement reads. “The district’s policy regarding carryover of vacation days remains in effect.”
Summer school
The school district’s Summer Learning Program has been increased from four weeks to six weeks and from four days a week to five days for the summer. School officials are encouraging more staff to work all six weeks this summer to support the larger program.
Administrators say they would need about 20 more teachers to sign up or all the current teachers to agree to work all six weeks, along with five or more paraprofessionals, to fully staff the program.
“Previous efforts have been unsuccessful and there is a waiting list of families who would like to sign up their students, which continues to grow each day,” district officials wrote in a memo presented to school board members last week.
As an inducement, teachers, paraprofessionals, lunch staff, interns and 21st Century site coordinators who work the full six weeks with two or fewer days absent will receive a $1,200 bonus.
That money, approximately $146,200, will be paid from emergency relief funds.
Election filing
The two-week window for candidates to file papers to run for office in the 2021 Manchester municipal election is nearly upon us.
Declarations of candidacy will be accepted at the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall when the 2021 municipal filing period opens at 8 a.m. on July 12. The filing period runs through 5 p.m. on July 23.
Voters in each ward will select a mayor, two aldermen at-large, two school committeemen at-large, one alderman, one school committee member and various ward officials, including a moderator, a ward clerk and three selectmen.
Municipal primary elections are scheduled for September.
For more information, call the city clerk at 603-624-6455.