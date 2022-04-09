BIGBELLYS and garbage juice.
What better way to clear the Monday cobwebs than some trash talking at City Hall.
Aldermen on the Special Committee on Solid Waste Activities did just that last week, during a detailed update on rubbish collection and recycling efforts from Chaz Newton, the city’s Solid Waste & Environmental Programs manager.
The biggest takeaway? Automated trash collection appears to be delivering on a promise to lower the number of worker injuries reported and workers compensation claims filed.
Newton kicked things off talking about new trash receptacles on Elm Street.
Trash receptacles in the downtown have long remained the same style — “outdated and operationally inefficient,” Newton said.
The concrete receptacles along Elm Street don’t contain a top cover, which enables precipitation to penetrate the inside of the receptacle, producing something called “garbage juice.”
“As you can imagine, garbage juice is very smelly, and just overall gross,” Newton said.
“Chaz, is that a technical term?” asked Alderman Will Stewart.
“That is a term used throughout the waste industry,” Newton said.
A November 2021 case study of the Elm Street receptacles revealed 85% of the city’s trash containers are less than 50% full the day of pickup, Newton said.
“There are many blocks on Elm Street that contain multiple, sometimes four, of the concrete receptacles, while other blocks contain zero receptacles,” said Newton.
In March, the city placed and installed additional Glasdon bins throughout Elm Street and removed concrete receptacles.
“Glasdon bins, which are already placed throughout some parks and next to many of our bus stops, are more aesthetically pleasing and are comprised of a semi-closed top to reduce precipitation penetrating the inside of the receptacles, and from wind causing litter concerns,” Newton said.
On Jan. 17, public works installed “BigBelly” trash receptacles on Elm Street outside City Hall.
BigBelly containers are completely enclosed and are designed to compact the material disposed in them. A sensor inside the receptacle measures how full it is and uses a solar-powered compactor to pack it down, creating more space for trash.
On Feb. 17, crews relocated the BigBelly system to outside the Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream restaurant near City Hall.
The bin didn’t need to be emptied for the first time until March 8, Newton said. “To this date, we have emptied the trash receptacle three times, and recycling twice. Our operation downtown is currently made up of a crew emptying every trash receptacle every other day, regardless of what percentage of it is filled.”
Next was an update on the city’s automated trash pickup program.
In 2016, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an automated trash collection pilot program in portions of wards 6, 7 and 12. The program kicked off May 1, 2017, with the Department of Public Works deploying one specialized truck to collect trash in selected areas of these wards.
Automated trash collection uses a garbage truck fitted with a mechanical arm, which grabs and empties trash carts. The driver operates the arm from the driver’s seat.
At the time, officials said one of the primary reasons for the pilot program was concern over worker safety. Data provided to aldermen at the time showed Manchester losing an average of 4,503 hours per year to injury among city trash collectors. The city paid out an average of $298,310 per year in workers’ compensation claims to injured city garbage collectors in fiscal years 2015, 2016 and 2017.
City workers operating the automated truck incurred no injuries in the program’s first year. Over the same time period, workers on the city’s eight non-automated trucks reported 56 injuries, resulting in more than 4,200 lost hours and $235,000 in workers compensation costs.
In 2018 aldermen expanded the service to about two-thirds of the city.
Newton said since the inception of automated collection, the Public Works Solid Waste Program has seen 41% fewer injuries and a 40% reduction in claims.
Additionally, 2021 ended with an 85% drop in the amount paid out in claims from 2018 ($47,805 vs. $271,137).
“These figures represent less injuries, as well as less severe injuries that are happening to the employees,” Newton reported.
Newton told aldermen an arbitrator on Feb. 1 denied Waste Management of New Hampshire’s motion for summary judgment in a dispute over rates and granted Manchester’s.
According to Newton, this means that for FY ‘22, Manchester will pay $69.28 per ton in disposal fees rather than the $75 per ton proposed, which will mean a for a total cost savings of approximately $220,000. Additional savings through FY 2026 include $1.4 million for curbside services and $650,000 at the Manchester drop-off facility.
Public Works will be offering curbside pickup of textiles to all residents through a partnership with WasteZero and Helpsy.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 6% of municipal solid waste is textiles, which equates to approximately 2,730 tons per year in Manchester.
According to Newton the pickup effort will allow textiles to be recycled, save the city in disposal costs and reduce landfill usage at no cost.
The program accepts textiles in any condition, as long as they are dry, including: all clothing, footwear, accessories (hats, scarves, bags), bedding, towels, kitchen linens, sports uniforms and stuffed animals
Weekly curbside collection of yard waste resumes Monday.
Materials for collection must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on your regular trash collection day. No individual branches or stumps greater than three inches in diameter or three feet in length will be collected. Yard waste must be in biodegradable paper bags, bundles, or barrels with a city orange yard waste sticker.
The weekly collection period lasts six weeks. Visit www.manchesternh.gov/yardwaste for information.