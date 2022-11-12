ALDERMEN HAVE given the city’s planning department the go-ahead to accept a 48-month Lead Hazard Reduction/Healthy Homes Grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development for $5,367,825 to address pre-1978 properties with lead hazards and housing code deficiencies.

City Hall

The funds include $4,667,825 from the Lead Hazard Reduction Demonstration grant program for lead-based paint remediation and another $700,000 in supplemental funding from HUD’s Healthy Homes Program to address other housing hazards such as mold, radon and carbon monoxide found during lead remediation. Included in the total is a $350,000 city match, with $300,000 coming from participating property owners and $50,000 coming from uncommitted CDBG funds.

