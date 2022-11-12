ALDERMEN HAVE given the city’s planning department the go-ahead to accept a 48-month Lead Hazard Reduction/Healthy Homes Grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development for $5,367,825 to address pre-1978 properties with lead hazards and housing code deficiencies.
The funds include $4,667,825 from the Lead Hazard Reduction Demonstration grant program for lead-based paint remediation and another $700,000 in supplemental funding from HUD’s Healthy Homes Program to address other housing hazards such as mold, radon and carbon monoxide found during lead remediation. Included in the total is a $350,000 city match, with $300,000 coming from participating property owners and $50,000 coming from uncommitted CDBG funds.
An additional $250,000 of city match will be required before the end of the grant period. It will come from future CDBG entitlement funding, city officials said.
“Manchester has a relatively old housing stock, and lead paint hazards pose a risk to families with young children,” Mayor Joyce Craig said in a statement. “This $5.4 million for lead abatement will have a significant impact on increasing the health of our community and making homes safer and more livable for generations to come.”
The Lead Hazard Reduction Demonstration grant program funds the Lead Safe Manchester program in three-year increments. The program is overseen by the Department of Planning and Community Development.
The grant amount is 26% more than Manchester received in 2019.
Property owners of homes built in 1978 and earlier who rent to low-to-moderate income renters likely will qualify for the Lead Safe Manchester program.
Properties where a child was found with an elevated blood lead level, or that received a state order of lead hazard reduction, will receive highest enrollment priority. Properties where no children under age 6 live should call to ask about their prospects for funding before completing the entire program application.
Owner-occupied units must have children under 6 living in or visiting the home to qualify.
Using the funds, a minimum of 220 housing units will be tested for lead hazards and lead hazard control/healthy homes activities will be performed in a minimum of 200 housing units.
A maximum of $17,730/unit will be made available to remediate lead hazards and housing code deficiencies.
The subsidy available to Manchester property owners will be in the form of a loan that will be forgiven upon successful completion of a three-year compliance period.
“The Manchester Planning and Community Development Department is grateful for the award of more than $5 million to address lead and other health hazards in Manchester homes,” said Jeff Belanger, Director of Planning and Community Development, in a statement. “This is the largest such award in the city’s history, and it reflects a commitment at the local and federal levels of government to increase the safety and quality of housing in Manchester. We anticipate improving 200 dwelling units with these funds, which will give 200 families safer places to live.”
Possible traffic grant
Aldermen have given city traffic engineer Kristen Clarke permission to apply for a Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation (SMART) Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
A Stage 1 grant, the only phase open in this round, would provide up to $2,000,000 for planning and prototyping on data technology projects.
No local match is required for this phase.
Public Works officials want to submit an application to study the use of advanced signal technology on Maple Street, Beech Street, Pine Street and Chestnut Street south of Bridge Street.
“A majority of the signals on these corridors are pre-timed with no signal detection, so this study will demonstrate whether technology advancements will provide additional capacity to accommodate multi-modal opportunities,” Clarke wrote in a memo to aldermen.
Priorities of the program include improving safety and reliability, resiliency, equity and access, climate, partnerships and integration.
Wellington Hill development
Citing title issues, a request was approved to extend until Dec. 31 a purchase and sales agreement for 38 acres in the Wellington Hill neighborhood in the city’s northeast corner.
The buyer, a residential real estate development company, is looking to build about 300 apartments on the parcel.
Plans filed by developer Torrington Properties call for three buildings at the site, located north of Radburn Street and north and east of Fox Hollow Way. The parcel consists of three properties owned separately by the city, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Manchester and the Kirk Group.
The buildings would contain 305 one- and two-bedroom apartment units with amenities like a swimming pool, clubhouse, walking trails and bike paths. The plan includes 615 parking spaces.
Front-facing buildings would have three stories, and rear-facing structures would be four stories high.
Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com.