MANCHESTER’S ECONOMIC Development Office is proposing modifications to the city’s Community Revitalization Tax Relief Incentive Application and amendments to the city code that “tighten up” the process.
The proposed changes include:
• Increasing the fee for the RSA 79-E application fee from $50 to $200;
• Amending Section 36.40 of the city code of ordinances, “Community Revitalization Tax Relief Incentive,” to provide two more years of tax relief for projects that create new residential units and four additional years for projects that include at least two-thirds new affordable housing units; and
• Amending the same section to read that substantial rehabilitation or replacement shall begin within 12 months of the date of aldermen voting to grant tax relief.
NH RSA 79-E was written into law on April 1, 2006, and adopted by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in 2015. Through the 79-E program, city officials may grant temporary property tax relief for a period of time.
The tax relief period is intended to incentivize development projects that substantially rehabilitate a structure or replace structures that do not possess significant historical, cultural or architectural value, assuming the projects benefit the public.
In Manchester, properties within the Central Business Service District or the Redevelopment District qualify for the relief incentive.
Economic Development Director Jodie Nazaka said of the changes being proposed, the most important involve “tightening up what our existing application is” and imposing more requirements on the applicant.
“Put the burden of proof on them to demonstrate how the 79-E is critical to the feasibility of the project,” Nazaka said. “I think for too long there has been a misunderstanding that an application, just because it has been submitted, must be approved and it must be approved at the five years. State tax statute says that a municipality may grant up to five years.”
Pertaining to the project timeline, language has been added to Section 36.40 to read: “Substantial rehabilitation or replacement shall commence within 12 months of the date of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s decision granting tax relief. Failure to do so causes said tax relief to expire.”
Adding the language ensures the project developer doesn’t take advantage of a long construction period to stretch out the time frame of the relief.
Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur said he was happy to hear the city isn’t required to give five years.
“I thought we always had to give five years when these people came into our chambers ” Levasseur said. “I like the idea that we can say we can give you one year and you can come back a year later and hopefully you have done your work or performed your obligations to the city, because I see properties that are not moving along and if the economy goes south, they are going to sit on these properties for five years, leave them the way they are and pay no taxes on it.
“The incentive is for them to get the building up and running so they can afford to pay taxes and then flip the property or sell the property or whatever.”
The full Board of Mayor and Aldermen is expected to approve the changes when it meets Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
The same evening Mayor Joyce Craig will present her Fiscal Year 2024 tax-cap compliant budget Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. A public hearing on the budget will be held March 21 at 6:30 p.m.
Training site eyed
Manchester police have preliminary approval from the Aldermanic Committee on Lands and Buildings to use a paved parking lot section of land at Hackett Hill Road to build a temporary training site for department personnel.
The proposal involves land formerly known as the UNH Merrimack Valley College/French Hall Campus parking lot network, well off Hackett Hill Road and just east of the Manchester Cedar Swamp Preserve.
The temporary police training structure would consist of shipping containers positioned and stacked to create a low-cost tactical training facility.
According to police, people continue to gain access to French Hall parking lots, where they “operate vehicles recklessly, dump trash, and discharge firearms in an unsafe manner,” according to a memo to aldermen from Manchester police Capt. Brandon Murphy. “Remnants of camp fires have also been observed, increasing potential for fire.”
Murphy believes the land is not under contract and has been out of circulation since the late 1990s.
According to Murphy, initial funding for the location will come from nonprofit and donation efforts, with no financial impact on the city. Increased police presence will help deter criminal behavior, in turn reducing city liability.
“A specific training site unique to MPD is a necessity given the eventual sale of the Sununu Youth Services Center,” Murphy wrote. “The area is remote, private, and unused with great potential and benefit to the police department. In addition to the tactical training center, the road system and woodland area support a myriad of police training topics from emergency vehicle operation to woodland search and drone rescue operations.”
The full Board of Mayor and Aldermen is expected to approve the changes when it meets Tuesday night.