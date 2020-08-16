THE SCHOOL DISTRICT Charter Commission has resubmitted a series of proposed charter amendments to state officials for approval, after addressing concerns from the Attorney General’s Office.
The recommended changes, which include removing the mayor from the Board of School Committee and giving board members the ability to adopt their own annual budget, were drafted following months of deliberations and public testimony.
The charter commission has been meeting since January.
The first proposed amendment would change the name of the Board of School Committee to the school board and “school committeeman” to “school board member.”
The second proposed change would give the school board fiscal autonomy and make it responsible for proposing, approving, adopting, appropriating and overseeing the administration of the school district’s annual budget.
If the school board wants to approve an annual budget over the tax cap, the board, by a majority vote of all its members, will forward a request to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to approve an override of the tax cap. Approval of any such override would require a two-thirds vote of all aldermen.
The third suggested change puts the size of the board at 14 members — one for each ward and two at-large members — with a chairman appointed and vacancies between elections filled by the board as a whole. The mayor would no longer have a seat on the board.
The fourth proposed amendment would give school board members and the district all the authority and responsibility of a school district under state law.
The fifth proposed amendment addresses concerns from the Attorney General’s Office, suggesting Section 8.03 of the city charter be changed to provide mechanisms to amend, revise or replace portions of the city charter in the future without legislation, as long as they don’t violate state law.
A final report to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen is due Sept. 15.
Clean-up day
The city and AmeriCorps are teaming up to host Manchester Clean-Up Day next Saturday, Aug. 22, from 9 a.m. to noon at several locations across the Queen City.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for residents across the city to give back,” said Mayor Joyce Craig in a statement. “Amid COVID-19, more people are spending time outdoors and taking advantage of our parks. This clean-up day will work to make our green spaces and neighborhoods cleaner and more welcoming for residents and visitors.”
To help address the large volume of requests since the COVID-19 pandemic began, AmeriCorps formed a response team, the NH COVID Community Care Corps (NHCCCC). For the past six weeks, NHCCCC members have worked with city administrative offices, public health centers and nonprofit organizations.
Next Saturday, NHCCCC AmeriCorps members will be stationed at the following parks across Manchester with a supply of trash bags, masks and plastic gloves for all volunteers.
• Livingston Park, 156 Hooksett Road
• Rock Rimmon Park, 264 Mason St.
• Sheridan Emmett Park, 324 Beech St.
• Sheehan-Basquil Park, 297 Maple St.
Pulaski Park court
City officials celebrated the renovation of the popular basketball court at Pulaski Park last week. The renovation work paid for in part by a grant from the Kiwanis Club of Manchester. The city received the club’s Major Emphasis Grant back in 2018.
In keeping with the park’s Polish theme, the basketball court is painted red and white, a nod to the colors of the Polish flag. The court boasts new hoops and backboards, and a decorative fence has been installed along the Pine Street side for safety. Benches have been set up courtside.
“Over the past three years, the Kiwanis Club has donated $75,000 to update basketball, tennis and pickleball courts throughout the city,” Craig said. “And this now-completed renovation at Pulaski Park is the Kiwanis Club’s final project. I’d like to thank the Parks and Recreation Division for their outstanding work, as well as members of the Kiwanis Club for their commitment to enhancing, enriching and improving the lives of children and youth in Manchester.”
The new basketball court is the final piece to a whole-scale renovation of Pulaski Park conducted over the past year.
Last fall, the General Pulaski monument and decorative fencing were restored using a combination of city funds and donations.
This spring, the city installed new benches and chairs throughout the park. Historic light poles were scraped and repainted, and decorative plantings added.
“The improvements to Pulaski Park would not have happened without the support of so many — the Kiwanis Club, the Polish-American community, the Manchester Garden Club and Public Works engineers” said city Parks & Recreation Chief Mark Gomez. “We are grateful for their generosity and hard work.”
School board hires
Toward the end of last week’s six-hour meeting, school board members approved the hiring of three network directors and a full-time athletic director. The network director positions, which involve oversight of the schools that feed into each high school, are new. The athletic director position has been a part-time job.
The district provided the following information about the hires:
Erin Murphy, the new Central network director, has been an administrator with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District in Ohio for the past 10 years. She earned her doctorate in Urban Education Administration from Cleveland State University in 2011 and has a master’s degree from the University of Akron and a bachelor’s from Cleveland State.
Forrest Ransdell, the new Memorial/Manchester School of Technology network director, has 30 years’ experience in public education, including seven as a teacher and 23 as an administrator. The former Middle School at Parkside principal has worked at the elementary, middle and high school levels. He began in Manchester in 2006 as an assistant principal at Manchester High School Central. He most recently was principal at Hallsville Elementary.
Christine Pariseau Telge, who had been acting athletic director, becomes full-time AD. She also is a cross country and track coach. Telge graduated from Central, the University of New Hampshire and Franklin Pierce Law School.
New Hampshire native Scott Young, the new West network director, has 20 years’ experience in education. He has taught at the middle and high-school levels and has been an assistant principal, dean of students and principal of a K-8 public school. He is on the adjunct faculty at Granite State College.
With Ransdell’s hiring, Wilson School Principal Chris MacDonald will take over as principal at Hallsville Elementary, a position he previously held, and a search will begin for his replacement.