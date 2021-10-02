LAST WEEK’S VOTE by aldermen not to place charter amendments on the November ballot that — if approved — would have allowed the school board to set its own budget and override the city’s tax cap was surprising to many, upsetting to some.
One could understand if Mike Lopez fell into the latter category. The former alderman — who sat on the board from 2001-2013 and was chair from 2005-2011 — headed the city’s School Charter Commission. He oversaw a nearly two-year process that produced the proposed amendments.
It would be natural to be upset if all that work went out the window at the last minute. That’s why Lopez’s take on the matter is so interesting.
“It was the right vote not putting it on the ballot,” the former alderman said last week.
Last year, the School Charter Commission crafted four proposals to amend the City Charter regarding management and oversight of the Manchester School District. The four proposals were the product of nine months of research, numerous hearings and “lots of hard work,” Lopez said. Each of the commissioners was elected by voters.
The original list of recommendations included removing the mayor from the school board and limiting the role of aldermen in the school budget process to approving or denying a tax cap override request.
That changed this past July, when Alderman Pat Long proposed putting the above recommendations on the ballot, with one major change — giving the school board “fiscal autonomy and responsibility for proposing, approving, adopting, appropriating, and overseeing the administration of the School District’s annual budget and capital budget.”
Long’s amendments would have given school board members the authority to override the city’s tax cap with the same two-thirds supermajority required for aldermen to approve an override for the city budget.
If you ask Lopez, that’s when the trouble started.
“The changes that the commission recommended would most likely have passed with no problems, as long as the aldermen retained the authority to override or not override the tax cap,” Lopez said. “You need checks and balances. The School Charter Commission gave the school board all they wanted, but it was not good enough for some.”
Lopez said the school district has a lot on its plate — the closing and consolidation of schools, declining student population and adjustments to staffing levels commensurate with that decline, moving the administration office again, etc.
“A good friend that is no longer with us, (former alderman) Hank Thibault, used to tell me, ‘Mike, play the cards you have, not what you want.’ They had a good hand, but wanted more. Now they’ve lost it all, and it appears that the voters have lost their appetite for any further adjustments to the charter, at least for now.”
Protester known in city
Anyone who saw video of the protest by anti-COVID-19 vaccine activists that prompted Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council to cancel last week’s meeting at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics may have noticed a familiar face shouting at state and local officials.
One of the loudest activists was Frank Staples, a leader of Absolute Defiance, the group involved in protests outside Sununu’s Newfields home that resulted in several arrests in December.
“We’re not going away,” Staples shouted at law enforcement officers after the meeting was canceled. Video circulated on social media appears to show him yelling, “Make me take it, mother-------. Lock me up in a FEMA camp,” while pacing back and forth.
“You want to force me to take a mask? Good luck,” Staples is heard saying. “It will take 10-plus officers to muzzle me. I will die on my feet before I beg for federal funding. F- — that.”
Staples has been a regular at Manchester school board meetings over the past few months, speaking out against mask usage during the public forum portion of the agenda.
At last week’s meeting Staples used his three minutes at the microphone to “educate board members in the state constitution.”
The civics lesson devolved into shouting before Staples’ time ran out.
“You’re a bunch of Nazis,” Staples yelled. “This is my time and I’ll say what I have to say until it’s done. I’ll be back — you people need to uphold the constitution of this state, end of discussion.”
Staples exited the aldermanic chambers before several police officers at the rear of the room moved toward him.
“This is a waste of our resources,” Staples yelled as he made his way down the stairwell to the lower levels of City Hall. “We have five police officers here who should be protecting the city. Come on guys, let’s go — my personal security guards.”
Staples ran for alderman in Ward 4 in the recent municipal primary election. He received 24 votes and will not advance to the general election this November.
Staples was one of three men arrested in March in connection with criminal mischief at City Hall, after police received a report that multiple stickers criticizing the city’s COVID-19 mask ordinance in effect at the time were located on doors at City Hall, as well as trash cans and traffic sign poles.
Some of the messages made reference to living in fear, citizens being controlled, and masks being a sign of cowardice.
Sports participation drops
School board members last week unanimously approved the formation of a new cooperative baseball team for Central and West high schools. The team will play its home games at Gill Stadium.
The school board also gave the go-ahead for a cooperative hockey team made up of players from Central, West and Memorial high schools. The team will skate at JFK Coliseum.
The athletics department requested permission to move ahead with the cooperative teams, citing declining participation rates in sports.
Central did not have enough players this past season to field a junior varsity team, according to city Athletics Director Christine Pariseau Telge. West fielded one team with 11 players but lost five of them to graduation and has no incoming players this year.
Currently 20 students are suiting up to play hockey for Manchester high schools — 10 at Central (no freshmen); eight at Memorial (three freshmen); and two at West (no freshmen), according to Telge.
“The current hockey coaches are excited for the opportunity to work with more athletes and are fully aware of the NHIAA requirement that there be ‘no cuts,’” Telge wrote in a memo to school board members.
School officials are looking to set up a committee to look at ways to get more Manchester students involved in sports, including adding eSports as a varsity program.