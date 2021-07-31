MANCHESTER FIRE CHIEF Andre Parent goes before aldermen this week to pitch a $5 million bond to replace Fire Station No. 9 on Calef Road.
The aldermanic Committee on Community Improvement last month recommended the request be approved. The full board will have a chance to debate the merits of the proposal on Tuesday.
In a memo to aldermen, Department of Public Works Facilities Division Chief Josh Gagne wrote that the station — built in 1962 — has exceeded its useful life.
The funding would be used for demolition of the current station and design, site development and construction of a new station, Gagne said.
In his own memo to board members, Parent pointed out the station services a densely populated area with mixed occupancy, elderly apartments, large commercial buildings, the South Willow Street corridor, South Beech Street, Queen City Avenue and Brown Avenue.
Station 9, built into the hillside at the corner of Calef Road and Garfield Street, also responds to routes 293, 93 and 3 and to water rescues on the Merrimack River. It also is one of the primary responders to the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
Engine 9 also answers calls for multiple-alarm fires in the inner city and on the West Side.
“While appropriately designed, sized and constructed for its time, the station does not meet the needs of a modern fire department, nor does it provide a safe environment for our members,” Parent wrote.
“Due to its location and design, snowmelt and runoff from rainstorms is directed towards the rear of the building and during rainstorms the roof leaks and the basement floods.
“The apparatus bay floor lacks appropriate grading and drainage which leads to standing water, presenting safety concerns,” he wrote.
According to Parent, mold has been documented on site, with insect infestations occurring from spring through fall.
Station 9 was constructed using asbestos ceiling and floor tiles, according to Parent.
“These tiles are in disrepair and are putting our members at risk for unnecessary asbestos exposure on a daily basis,” he wrote. “The building does not have a fire suppression or sprinkler system.”
Parent says another issue is the size of today’s fire apparatus.
“Today’s apparatus barely fit into the station, and need increasing space to back into the station, exacerbated by a shortened ramp,” he wrote. “Not only does this present a daily safety issue in regards to safely fitting the engine into the bay, but also presents safety concerns for the increased intrusion into the roadway.”
When replacing equipment, Parent reports the department has few options for vehicles that will fit into the existing station.
“Larger apparatus and increased equipment needs has led to a shortage of storage space for equipment and gear,” Parent wrote.
Other chiefs have requested funding to replace Station 9 over the years, without success.
County attorney: Waive parking fees for workers
Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin is asking the city to waive parking fees for employees of his office at 300 Chestnut St.
In a letter to Mayor Joyce Craig, Coughlin wrote that 24 employees of the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office pay $60 a month to park in the Pine Street lot behind the federal building. One employee pays $55 per month for a downtown parking permit.
According to Coughlin, a state representative who is a Hillsborough County subcommittee member asked him to make the request.
The matter has been sent to the Aldermanic Committee on Public Safety, Health and Traffic for discussion.
Trail short of funds
Representatives from the Nature Conservancy will go before the Aldermanic Committee on Community Improvement this week seeking $68,000 in Community Improvement funds to finish a parking lot and a connection to the trailhead at the All Persons Trail at the Manchester Cedar Swamp Preserve.
The group unveiled a $700,000 plan last week to improve access to the preserve, a 640-acre conservation area in the northwest corner of the city.
The trail will be just over a mile in length and include six benches, a 200-foot boardwalk through a globally rare Atlantic White Cedar Swamp, and an observation platform at a large patch of wild giant rhododendrons.
It will also include interpretive information at each bench with an audio tour component available in both English and Spanish.
According to Joanne Glode, Southern New Hampshire Stewardship Ecologist and All Persons Trail project manager, the Nature Conservancy has raised enough money to construct the trail itself.
The $68,000 funding gap stems — in part — from the loss of anticipated funds from a joint application the group pursued with the city to the Land and Water Conservation Fund. That project would have expanded the parking area to accommodate anticipated additional visitors and more ADA-compliant parking spaces.
Working with the city’s public works department, the parking area was surveyed and a design for a 15-car parking lot with two ADA parking spaces was drawn up.
“Unfortunately, due to a variety of reasons, the LWCF application was not able to be advanced in a timely manner,” Glode wrote in a memo to Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh, the committee chair.
“We currently have a contract in place with a professional accessible trail building company who is currently on-site to work solely on the All Persons Trail. In order for the trail construction crew to have an adequate staging area we were obligated to rough in the parking lot with hopes that we would raise the funds needed to cover the gap left by the lost LWCF funds.”
The parking lot and the trail are separate projects, and the Nature Conservancy has an active contract with Advanced Excavation and Paving for the parking lot construction.
Work to date, which included the land clearing and roughing in the lot, was invoiced at $24,800, Glode reported. The group is looking for an additional $68,000 to “optimize the space in the parking area, ensure adequate accessibility to the trailhead and delineate (paint) spaces in the parking lot.”
If the group receives the funding, they anticipate the parking lot work being completed in early October — just before the trail opens for use.
“The excitement we have heard, and continue to hear, from the community about the trail, and the very necessary additional parking, only reinforce the important and valuable resource this Preserve is for the city,” Glode wrote.
“We are grateful to both the city staff and the community of Manchester, who over the past year, have proven to be valued partners and have shown us how much this public green space means to those from all walks of life.”
Chairman resigns
Planning Board chairman Dan LeClerc has resigned. His resignation was effective July 15.
In a letter to Craig, LeClerc said that he and his wife have decided to downsize and move to a smaller home in Amherst.
Aldermen are expected to accept his resignation this week.