SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS were pleased with a recent report from Superintendent Jenn Gillis showing progress toward goals in city schools, with 11 of 17 benchmarks achieved and six others expected to be completed by August.

“This progress is a great point of pride and it’s a big step forward for our district,” Gillis said.

City Hall

