ALDERMEN RAISED TAXI rates for the first time in 13 years last May, and they won’t be rolled back anytime soon.

In May 2022, aldermen passed a taxi rate increase at the request of several local taxi owners and drivers, in part to ease the burden of increased fuel costs.

