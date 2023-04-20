ALDERMEN RAISED TAXI rates for the first time in 13 years last May, and they won’t be rolled back anytime soon.
In May 2022, aldermen passed a taxi rate increase at the request of several local taxi owners and drivers, in part to ease the burden of increased fuel costs.
The taxi rates increased from $5 per mile to $6.50 per mile, marking the first time mileage rates had been raised in Manchester since 2009.
At the time, several aldermen raised concerns about the economic impact of the increase on local ridership.
To monitor those concerns, aldermen incorporated a one-year “sunset” provision of the ordinance. It would provide immediate relief to the taxi industry but require them to report back in 2023 to update the board on any impact to ridership.
City Clerk Matt Normand told aldermen last week the city has maintained an open dialogue with all licensed taxi companies operating in Manchester.
He said the companies reported there was no negative impact on their customers or decrease in ridership due to the rate increase last year.
Additionally, I can also report that we have received no complaints at City Hall from their customers about the cost of taxi service in Manchester,” Normand wrote in a memo.
Aldermen voted to leave the taxi rates as is, rather than roll back to the 2009 rate structure detailed in the sunset provision.
City officials will continue to monitor the feedback from taxi customers and report any issues to the committee as needed.
Smart trash cans
City officials recently cut the ribbon on 4 new Bigbelly trash receptacles on the sidewalk in front of 1000 Elm St.
BigBelly containers are completely enclosed and are designed to compact the material disposed in them. A sensor inside the receptacle measures how full it is and uses a solar-powered compactor to pack it down, creating more space for trash.
The new receptacles hold “five times as much as traditional waste bins” and will notify city staff electronically in real-time when full, officials said in a release.
“Downtown’s new Bigbelly smart trash receptacles are a great example of how we can utilize state-of-the-art technology to make positive change in addressing street cleanliness while supporting sustainability and cost savings,” said Mayor Joyce Craig in a statement.
“These new receptacles were decorated with art from a local artist and will contribute to a cleaner, more beautiful downtown.”
The new Bigbelly receptacles were made possible through a collaboration with the Economic Development Office, the CBSD Advisory Board, CBSD Business Owners, and the Department of Public Works (DPW).
“We take great pride in the quality and cleanliness of our downtown public spaces,” said Jodie Nazaka, the city’s Economic Development Director.
“The new receptacles are the first of many new initiatives the city is implementing to enhance the quality of life and help keep our downtown clean and safe for visitors, students, workers, and residents.”
Mayor’s race
In the ongoing mayoral race, two of the three candidates put out announcements recently.
Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart hired political strategist Doug Marino as campaign manager to oversee his run for mayor.
Marino served as field director for state Sen. Martha Fuller Clark, deputy political director for U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s 2020 presidential campaign, legislative aide to state Sens. Jon Morgan and Tom Sherman, and advocacy and engagement director for issues advocacy group 603 Forward.
He most recently served as regional political director for Sen. Maggie Hassan’s successful 2022 reelection campaign.
“I’m honored to be joining Will’s team,” Marino said in a statement. “Manchester is a special city with great people and a rich culture. The people of Manchester deserve a mayor who will keep the city moving forward — somebody who will address the city’s pressing issues like affordable housing and homelessness. Will Stewart will be that mayor. I’m honored to be joining his team and I’m excited to get to work.”
Marino said among his first tasks will be supporting the neighborhood listening sessions Stewart plans to hold in all 12 of the city’s wards.
“I’m delighted to bring Doug Marino in to lead this campaign team,” Stewart said in a statement.
“The key to winning this campaign is going to be working hard, engaging with voters all across the city, and communicating clearly our vision for the future of Manchester. Doug’s shown time and again the willingness to do the work necessary to win. His character, his work ethic, and his depth and breadth of hands-on campaign experience throughout the state of New Hampshire make him an ideal fit for this position, and I can’t wait for him to get started.”
Mayor Craig announced recently she will not seek a fourth term.
Three candidates have declared their candidacies for mayor of the state’s largest city — Stewart, Alderman-at-Large June Trisciani and former Republican congressional staffer Jay Ruais.
The Ruais for Mayor team announced it has knocked on over 1,000 doors since launching his campaign.
“Our movement is a bottom up, grassroots effort, to learn from you how we can help our city realize its full potential,” Ruais said in a statement.
“Manchester is a city filled with a great deal of promise, and this year we have the opportunity to reimagine our future with a focus on bringing people together and solving the challenges we have. To do this, we must elect a leader who will protect the tax cap, focus on addressing homelessness, restore public safety, strengthen economic development, while delivering a quality education for our students. I look forward to building on this momentum in the months to come.”
Voters will decide the Queen City’s next mayor this fall.
The municipal primary election will be held Sept. 19. Election Day is Nov. 7.