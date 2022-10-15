CITY ALDERMEN received an update recently on homelessness initiatives, which includes operating a warming station at the William B. Cashin Senior Activity Center on the West Side — if and when other shelters in the city fill up.

A warming station by definition is a short-term, limited duration, no-services facility that becomes operational when temperatures or a combination of precipitation, wind chill, wind and temperatures become dangerous. The purpose is to prevent death and/or injury from exposure to the elements.

City Hall

