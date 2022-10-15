CITY ALDERMEN received an update recently on homelessness initiatives, which includes operating a warming station at the William B. Cashin Senior Activity Center on the West Side — if and when other shelters in the city fill up.
A warming station by definition is a short-term, limited duration, no-services facility that becomes operational when temperatures or a combination of precipitation, wind chill, wind and temperatures become dangerous. The purpose is to prevent death and/or injury from exposure to the elements.
Fire officials say the homeless population in the city is “very transient,” which makes obtaining an accurate count difficult. The latest data suggests there are approximately 125 to 250 individuals in need of emergency shelter services within the city.
Compare that to the HUD Continuum of Care report in 2021, which counted 105 unsheltered individuals, and 74 in 2020.
Families in Transition operates an emergency shelter at 199 Manchester St., with a capacity of 138 people. FIT also runs a family shelter with 15 units, four of which are controlled by the city’s welfare department.
Waypoint will be opening a 14-bed young adult shelter for ages 18 to 25. 1269 Café has capacity for 16 adult males participating in its programs.
1269 Café operates a warming station at its 456 Union St. facility from Dec. 1 through March 31, which can accommodate 53 individuals. 1269 Café has the ability to flex up to 70 individuals on a short-term basis “in extenuating circumstances,” city officials said.
“On average, the current emergency shelter use and capacity is consistent with what was experienced in fall 2021,” officials said.
This week, fire officials said they are prepared to open a warming station at the William B. Cashin Senior Activities Center when capacity at FIT and 1269 “have been exceeded and temperatures or a combination of winter weather factors dictate the need.”
Last winter, Hope for New Hampshire Recovery and the 1269 Café operated an overnight winter warming station at 456 Union St. in Manchester, the site of the former St. Casimir School.
The collaborative effort, named, “Hope for the Winter at The Twelve,” was the result of the two organizations teaming up to offer people experiencing homelessness warmth, coffee, and a friendly staff from 11 p.m. through 7 a.m. each night from Dec. 1 through March 31.
Organizers report the warming station saw as few as 37 and as many as 81 men and women come through its doors on any given night.
Search for new director
The city has begun advertising the position of director of homelessness initiatives following the resignation of Schonna Green last month.
“Searching for a candidate with extensive experience overseeing and directing responses to homelessness,” reads the job posting, shared recently with city aldermen. “This candidate’s experience should include working within homelessness in the development, delivery, monitoring or evaluation of community programs, including some supervisory role.”
The position, which remains under the command of the city’s fire chief, carries a starting annual salary of $97,291.94, plus benefits.
Duties include planning, overseeing and directing the city’s response to homelessness.
Other requirements include graduation from an accredited college or university with a master’s degree in public health, social science, public administration or a closely related field; and extensive experience in working within homelessness in the development, delivery, monitoring or evaluation of community programs, including some supervisory role: or any equivalent combination of experience and training which provides the knowledge, skills and abilities necessary to perform the work.
In the aftermath of Green’s resignation, city departments, nonprofits, and national partners huddled up to determine the best way to move forward.
The efforts are ongoing, but feedback was received from stakeholders on what’s working and what needs improvement.
Below are some of the comments received:
• Because of the demographics of those experiencing chronic homelessness in Manchester, the city needs a person with expertise in not only housing development, but substance use disorder and chronic homelessness. Overdoses are at their highest since 2017, and approximately 50% occur among those experiencing homelessness;
• There is a need for additional support to both address immediate needs within the community (encampments, winter sheltering, etc.) as well as long-term planning;
• The Fire Department is likely not the right department to being overseeing this work. They continue to be very involved in winter sheltering planning through Emergency Operations, and involved with encampment outreach through Squad 1, but don’t have the expertise in housing to provide necessary oversight or collaboration;
• The city needs to prioritize relationships with our nonprofit service providers, identify and fill gaps in services and housing, and implement long-term solutions.
Celebrating ‘Build Back’
The city is set to host a Build Back Manchester Community Celebration later this week.
The party is scheduled for 12 to 2 p.m. Friday in Arms Park to celebrate the city’s successful Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant application. The grant will bring $44 million in federal funding through the Economic Development Administration to create a biofabrication workforce cluster in Manchester. The event is free and open to the public.
Southern New Hampshire’s BioFabrication cluster, which would manufacture cells, tissues and organs in Manchester’s Millyard, won the competitive $44 million grant.
The Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute designed by Dean Kamen, is the lead builder and the city of Manchester the lead sponsor among six partners for the grant, chosen from hundreds of applications under the Build Back Better Rapid Challenge Grant program with the U.S. Commerce Department.