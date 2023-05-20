MANCHESTER’S BOARD of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously last week to create a commission to prevent childhood lead poisoning in the city.
Officials and supporters of the commission say it will serve an “essential, ongoing role” in identifying ways the city can reduce lead hazards and protect children.
“One child affected by lead poisoning is too many, and the problem has persisted for far too long,” the Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) said in a statement after the vote.
“Our children deserve to grow up free from this toxic threat,” said Arnold Mikolo, Environmental Justice Advocate at CLF. “The creation of this commission is a major step towards ending this injustice once and for all and protecting Manchester’s children.”
Supporters say last week’s vote was the result of a collective effort by community members who came to speak in support of the Lead Commission, and more than 150 people who signed a petition asking the city to take action.
Data show that nowhere in New Hampshire is lead poisoning more prevalent than in Manchester, where every year approximately 100 children are diagnosed with elevated levels of lead in their blood.
“This is something that is persistent and something that we need to continue to look at innovative ways of addressing,” Phil Alexakos, the city’s deputy public health director, told aldermen earlier this year. “For those of you who are unaware, lead is a toxic substance. There is no safe level of lead, and I can’t say that enough.
“The body has absolutely no use for lead, and it interferes with both calcium and iron, which are involved in the development of tissue and the nervous system and the skeletal system. It can have not only acute effects but death being the most serious.”
Lead-based paint and lead-contaminated dust are the most widespread and hazardous sources of lead exposure for young children. Any exposure to lead is dangerous for children, and even low levels of exposure can cause irreversible health problems — including IQ deficits and cognitive and behavioral issues.
Advocates say while the problem affects children across all demographics, it disproportionately affects low-income and communities of color the hardest.
Glory Mukendi, a mother of 7- and 3-year-old boys and an advocate for immigrants and refugees with the Victory Women of Vision, told aldermen that for her, the issue is personal.
“Twelve years ago it was a personal experience where I had my younger sister who was 10 at the time get lead poisoning,” said Mukendi, who also is a member of the Office of Youth Services Advisory Board. “We were fortunate enough at that time since our parents had a home to renovate and live in a hotel for a couple of months. That was 12 years ago. Today she said that experience was the worst experience of her life.”
Nicole Doherty, Executive Director of Teaching & Learning for the Manchester School District, said between 2016 and 2020, 465 children in Manchester were diagnosed with blood lead levels greater than or equal to the state’s current action level of 5 micrograms per decimeter.
“Lead poisoning results in societal costs, including increased special education, health care, justice system and social assistance and spending,” Doherty said. “It reduces lifetime productivity. Within our school district we have seen a noticeable increase in our special education numbers including intellectually disabled and developmentally delayed identification. This increases our special education cost spending.”
Doherty said it’s estimated that for every dollar spent to reduce lead poisoning, there is a social return on investment between $17 and $21.
Mikolo, who is also the first vice president with the Manchester NAACP, vice chair of Environmental Climate Justice and a city resident, said Manchester’s issues include old housing stock as well as substandard housing.
“With that comes the issue of child lead poisoning that is negatively impacting our children,” Mikolo said. “We are seeing a lot of behavioral issues and it also impacts their future as well as their work in the future.
“I am here to not only support the creation of a lead commission but I am also going to want to identify the fact that NH DHHS says there is an average of 100 children that are being poisoned every year in Manchester. Now one child is too many, but 100 children? That is way too many children.”
Mikolo said the key word for the lead commission is “prevention.”
“I feel like our city does a good job being reactive, but I think we can do a better job of being preventive,” he said. “We can all agree here that children are our future and the future of our community. They are our future leaders.”
Alexakos said the goal of the commission is to get many voices heard, meaning “stakeholders from clinicians to the education system to the criminal justice system to property owners.”
“Not just the large property owners, but people who may own just a triple-decker,” Alexakos said. “We need a wide array of partners. We need to hear from insurers, and we need to hear from people who have been impacted. That is usually the last voice that comes to the table — who has been impacted by lead. That is a very, very important voice that we need to have so we hear all perspectives.”
Transit to Trails coming
The Manchester Transit Authority launches Transit to Trails — a monthly program that will provide rides to nature areas near the city — on Saturday, June 3.
Transit to Trails will run on the first Saturday of each month until September.
The program is free and includes entry fees to New Hampshire State Park destinations. There is no pre-registration and passengers will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
Buses will depart the Manchester Transit Authority Information Center at Veteran’s Memorial Park (775 Elm St.) at 9 and 11 a.m. (with an additional departure at 1 p.m. on the July 1 Manchester City Parks Day). Buses will pick up from the locations at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and return passengers to Veteran’s Park.
“We are thrilled to be able to work together with so many extraordinary organizations to bring Transit to Trails back for its second year,” said Sheila Vargas Torres, community partnerships manager for The Nature Conservancy in New Hampshire, one of the project partners. “Our organizations together are deeply committed to breaking down barriers to nature and ensuring that the outdoors is truly accessible to everyone.”
This year, Transit to Trails will visit city parks, state parks and nature centers:
• June 3: Pawtuckaway State Park, Nottingham
• July 1: Manchester City Parks Day and Fresh Start Mobile Market
• Aug. 5: Bear Brook State Park, Allenstown
• Sept. 2: New Hampshire Audubon Massabesic Center, Manchester
• Oct. 7: Pawtuckaway State Park
“We know that when families are making economic decisions, things like recreation are often among the first to get cut. But we also know that there are so many health benefits, both physical and mental, that come from spending time in nature,” said Mike Whitten, MTA executive director. “It’s our hope that removing the fare as a barrier will expand access to even more people than last year.”
New this year is the addition of a Manchester City Parks Day, when the buses will stop at four parks including Sheehan-Basquil, Raco-Theodore, Piscataquog River and Rock Rimmon Parks.
The Organization for Refugee and Immigrant Success (ORIS) will hold their Fresh Start Mobile Market at Sheehan-Basquil Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. during Manchester City Parks Day.