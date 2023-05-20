MANCHESTER’S BOARD of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously last week to create a commission to prevent childhood lead poisoning in the city.

Officials and supporters of the commission say it will serve an “essential, ongoing role” in identifying ways the city can reduce lead hazards and protect children.

City Hall

