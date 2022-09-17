The owners and tenants of Colonial Village Apartments are pushing back against the city’s efforts to get them to clean up trash they claim is left at the site by residents of a large homeless camp.
Earlier this month Lawrence Palmisano, trustee with Colonial Village Realty Trust, and attorney Charles Cleary of the Manchester law firm Wadleigh, Starr & Peters wrote to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen upset with what they refer to as “unjust and excessive actions” by the city regarding Tax Map 418, Lot 12 in Manchester — a small narrow strip of land located on the banks of the Merrimack River.
In the email, the Palmisano Family claims it has been providing residential housing units to Manchester citizens for 50 years.
The property in question is bounded by the Merrimack River to the west, a railroad track owned by CSX Transportation to the east, and city property to the south. The property does not include the CSX railroad land, and CSX is solely responsible for its property.
Palmisano writes that over a year ago, the city cleared out a large homeless camp downtown under the Amoskeag Bridge overpass “without any particular solution to their lack of shelter.”
“The former camp inhabitants walked up the CSX train tracks and set up a new encampment on the property,” Palmisano wrote. “My understanding is that this result is commonplace for Manchester — the city clears a homeless camp from one location, only to have the homeless find a new location, sometimes on private property.”
According to Palmisano, the encampment on the property has been there for more than a year, resulting in a “large amount of trash, debris, and waste” in the Merrimack River, on the CSX property, on city property and the Colonial Village property itself.
“The homeless use this camp as a launching point to cross the train tracks owned by CSX, tear down the fence into Colonial Village Apartments and break into cars and buildings, steal packages, and even receive food deliveries,” Palmisano wrote.
Representatives with Colonial Village Realty Trust claim they routinely call Manchester police to remove trespassers, “no trespassing” signs have been posted on the property pursuant to RSA 635:4, and “no trespassing” notices have been issued to trespassers.
Despite these efforts, the trust says the homeless camp on the property remains occupied.
At this point, Palmisano wrote, city officials opted to make the homeless camp a private issue “rather than the public health issue it is.”
Who should pick up trash?
City officials issued Colonial Village Realty Trust six separate Ordinance Violation Citations under Manchester’s littering ordinance, Palmisano said, and “threatened the Trust with $1,000 per day fines until Colonial Village Realty Trust cleans all the trash from the homeless camp.”
“The camp is still occupied and any attempts to clean it up would be futile,” Palmisano and Cleary wrote. “Why the city has elected to further punish Colonial Village Realty Trust when it is a victim of an ongoing crime suggests a path of convenience rather than fairness.”
“Private landowners should not be punished for the city’s failed homelessness policies, first by having their property damaged by the homeless, then by the city fining and dragging them to court when litter from the camp is not cleaned on the city’s timeline,” Palmisano and Cleary wrote.
Both say they are perplexed with what they view as “selective enforcement” by the city of the littering ordinance. They say the city has been notified that litter from the camp is on CSX’s property and the city’s abutting property, but city officials are pursuing court action “only against the Trust.”
“It is unfortunate that the city would treat one of its largest taxpayers with such contempt,” argued Palmisano and Cleary, who claim Colonial Village Apartments paid almost $1.5 million in property taxes to Manchester, and donated another $158,000 from the Palmisano family for new sidewalks and curbs in that neighborhood.
The letter contains a petition signed by over 100 Colonial Village residents asking the city for help with the homelessness problem in the area.
“I ask that Mayor Craig and the city aldermen please stop ignoring our requests for help and respond to this letter and the enclosed petitions with a concrete solution as to how the city will address this homeless camp and ensure the safety of the Colonial Village residents,” Palmisano and Cleary wrote. “Further, the city should organize a collaborative effort with the surrounding property owners to clean up the homeless camp. This will allow the city’s resources to be put towards a productive use, rather than used for protracted litigation against upstanding Manchester taxpayers.”
In response, City Solicitor Emily Rice told aldermen her office has assisted Manchester police and the city health department with enforcement efforts.
According to Rice, initially Colonial Village claimed it didn’t own the land in question, but that claim was proven wrong with the help of the city surveyor.
“I am confident that the MPD has been diligent in dealing with trespassers,” Rice wrote in an email to board members. “There have been virtually none over the past several months, which can be confirmed by MPD body-worn camera footage.”
Over the last year, Rice pointed out, Manchester police have responded to Colonial Village calls for service 188 times.
To date, they have issued eight citations to Colonial Village, and a trial date has been scheduled for November 2022, according to Rice.
“At this juncture, to our knowledge and despite our attempts to obtain confirmation from counsel at Wadleigh, CV has not cleaned the property, identified a cleaner for the property, contracted to clean the property or established a date to clean the property,” Rice wrote. “In our opinion, the city would not have a legal basis to expend taxpayer funds to clean up private property.”