City Hall

The owners and tenants of Colonial Village Apartments are pushing back against the city’s efforts to get them to clean up trash they claim is left at the site by residents of a large homeless camp.

Earlier this month Lawrence Palmisano, trustee with Colonial Village Realty Trust, and attorney Charles Cleary of the Manchester law firm Wadleigh, Starr & Peters wrote to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen upset with what they refer to as “unjust and excessive actions” by the city regarding Tax Map 418, Lot 12 in Manchester — a small narrow strip of land located on the banks of the Merrimack River.

Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com