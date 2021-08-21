COME ON and take a free ride...
The school board’s Finance and Facilities Committee has unanimously recommended removing an $8.50 per-week fee that local high school students pay to ride Manchester school buses.
The proposal was made by school board vice chair Leslie Want of Ward 4.
“I feel like it is not right to be charging our high school students money to get to school,” Want said. “This was brought to me years ago by a student at Central High School. He lived way up past the highway, past 93 and was unwalkable. To get to school he had to buy a pass, and his family had difficulty affording the pass every week.
”There are families that have more than one student in high school and that becomes a real hardship,” Want said. “If we want to do our best to encourage our kids to go to school, removing this barrier of having to pay $8.50 a week for a pass would be a really big step forward.”
Kelly O’Brien-Hebert, the district’s transportation coordinator, estimated the change could cost the district at least $61,300 in revenue.
“The concern is that removing the requirement for purchasing a ticket would increase ridership, so you have to add in the potential to increase buses,” O’Brien-Hebert said. “Will we need to add buses? It’s hard to say, but it’s something we need to consider.”
Additional buses could cost between $100,000 and $200,000, O’Brien-Hebert estimated.
Under New Hampshire law, school districts are required to provide bus transportation for students who live more than two miles from their school — but only up to the eighth grade.
According to O’Brien-Hebert, about 100 to 150 students ride to Central and West high schools on buses, and another 250 to 300 take a bus to Memorial.
O’Brien said the weekly $8.50 charge has existed for years. She said she knows of only two other urban school districts that charge students to ride buses to local high schools — Concord and Nashua.
In Concord, students pay $25 per year, though a waiver is available to those who receive free and reduced lunches.
In Nashua, the cost is $62.50 per year, or $1.75 a week for individual tickets.
O’Brien-Hebert said it would be difficult for Manchester to offer something similar to Concord’s waiver policy while ensuring students who receive free and reduced lunches remain anonymous.
School board member Jeremy Dobson of Ward 5 said getting students to graduate from high school should be the district’s main goal.
“If we’re putting barriers in their way to just get them on the bus or get them to school in the morning.... I don’t know how we fund this and deal with it but I am all for removing this cost from our students and our families,” Dobson said. “There are a lot of luxuries that I’d love to have that I’m not willing to spend $30 a month on. That $8 a week can be an impediment for folks.”
The full school board is expected to vote Monday night on whether to waive the fee.
Wellington Hill property
Although no development has been formally proposed, city aldermen have attached as a condition of the sale of an undeveloped 38-acre parcel in the Wellington Hill neighborhood a stipulation that a second way in and out of the neighborhood be part of any site plan.
The property is located in the northern area of the Wellington Hill neighborhood — north of Radburn Street and north and east of Fox Hollow Way.
The parcel consists of three properties owned separately by the city, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Manchester and the Kirk Group. The purchase and sales agreement is with Torrington Properties, a Boston-based real estate developer.
As of now, the only way to access the parcel is via Edward J. Roy Drive.
“With only one means of egress for more than 1,000 existing homes, a Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center that’s doubled in size, and a Planning Board-approved, but not-yet-built gas station, adding additional traffic to the only intersection in and out of the neighborhood is a safety hazard and not something I can in good conscience support,” wrote Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart in an email to constituents, explaining his support for requiring a second way in and out of the neighborhood.
Mayoral race endorsements
Candidates for mayor in the city’s municipal election announced multiple endorsements last week.
The Manchester Police Patrolmen’s Association (MPPA) and Manchester Association of Police Supervisors (MAPS) endorsed Mayor Joyce Craig in her re-election campaign.
“In order to successfully address issues our community is facing, the mayor and police department need to be on the same page, and we’re glad to have that with Mayor Craig,” said Kyle Daly, President of the Manchester Police Patrolmen’s Association.
“Mayor Craig is a leader we need to keep in City Hall,” said Joe Lorenzo, President of the Manchester Association of Police Supervisors. “As Mayor, she listens to our concerns and works with us to keep our community safe.”
Mayoral candidate Rich Girard issued a statement following the Craig campaign’s announcement in which he said the overriding reason for the endorsement was his “refusal to consider overriding the tax cap to give them bigger pay raises.”
Girard’s candidacy was endorsed last week by West Side native Eric Fischer, who served on the Manchester School Board from Ward 12, and Emily Sandblade, who was a state representative from Ward 11.
In releasing the endorsements, Girard said they were evidence his candidacy had “broad appeal.”
Victoria Sullivan‘s campaign recently announced she has the support of state Rep. Bob Greene of Hudson. The campaign previously announced the support of former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte and former Manchester mayor and Executive Councilor Ray Wieczorek, among others.