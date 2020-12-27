IN RESPONSE TO the state’s recent claims that it has given “tens of millions of dollars of funding” to Manchester and other communities to address homelessness, city officials last week detailed how much money has gone to city departments and how it has been spent.
In a memo to city aldermen, Mayor Joyce Craig said the numbers were compiled to “clarify a couple of things.”
Craig pointed out the bulk of the money allocated by the state to local communities goes directly to nonprofits and local service providers. Local municipalities typically aren’t notified of the funding or the specifics of those funds, Craig wrote.
Craig asked each city department head to report how much state funding their departments received to address homelessness from Jan. 1, 2020, to present.
“It’s important to note that zero dollars have been given to the city of Manchester by the state to increase shelter capacity, supportive housing, transitional housing and/or affordable housing,” Craig wrote.
Craig noted that Manchester did receive $1,010,362 in 2020 “to increase police presence in and around encampments at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, to support the fire department’s participation in outreach efforts to the encampments, and to provide primary care services to homeless individuals and families.”
The Manchester Police Department received $634,334, including $274,307 in April and $360,027 in July.
Funds passed along by the state from the U.S. Department of Justice for Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding covered overtime for police working at homeless encampments and extra patrols in neighborhoods that had increases in their homeless population.
The money also went for additional emergency medical technicians, outreach workers and health care workers who visited the encampments daily.
The Manchester Fire Department received a total of $303,261 from the state for homelessness, including $225,220 before March 20. That funding, allocated by the state Department of Health and Human Services, paid for services provided by the Safe Station program and the Community Response Unit, the contract for which ends June 30.
The other $78,041 came from the New Hampshire Department of Justice to support outreach to homeless encampments through the COVID-19 Response Unit. The funding, for a partnership with the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester, Families in Transition — New Horizons, and Healthcare for the Homeless, is projected to last through Jan. 31.
The Manchester Health Department received $72,767, which was passed through Catholic Medical Center, to provide primary care services to low-income individuals and families who are homeless.
“The city of Manchester is grateful for the funding the state provided directly to the municipality, as well as the funding the state provides directly to nonprofits and service providers,” Craig wrote. “Although we have no direct insight into the funding the state allocates to nonprofits in our local community, we continue to work closely with our service providers to ensure the best possible outcomes for individuals living unsheltered in our city.”
School bonuses
School board members voted at their last meeting to support a request from district administrators to give food service staff bonuses of $100 a week, recognizing their “commitment and dedication” to their jobs when schools shifted to remote learning last spring.
“Without hesitation many of the staff remained in the school buildings preparing meals for delivery to our families,” read a memo from administrators supporting the bonuses. “We appreciate the efforts of the staff to keep our community fed during this unprecedented time.”
Administrators recommended the bonuses for staff who remained in school buildings for half or more of the remote learning weeks — from March 16 to July 24.
School officials proposed using $10,555 from the Food Service Fund to cover the payments.
According to chief financial officer Karen DeFrancis, nine of the district’s 89 food service staff will receive the payment.
“We want to recognize them for their dedication to the community,” DeFrancis said. “They came in when everybody else was remote.”
“These are individuals who, when everybody else was home, they were in the trenches making meals for our children,” said school board member Art Beaudry. “I can’t thank these individuals enough.”
Christmas tree pickup
Christmas tree curbside collection is scheduled for the week of Jan. 17. That is the only week the service will be provided.
Collection is the same day as trash and recycling pickup. All ornamentation, including tinsel, must be removed. No artificial trees will be taken.
Residential permit-holders also may dispose of natural Christmas trees at the city’s drop-off facility at 500 Dunbarton Road for free during normal business hours.