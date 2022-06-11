A SURVEY BY the New Hampshire Department of Education showed that families overall had strongly positive perceptions about school climate, school safety and communications with school staff — except in Manchester, where the results were not as good.
The annual 603 Bright Futures Survey, which was administered this spring, solicited feedback from educators, families and communities about successes and challenges in the state’s public schools.
“It is apparent from the results of the survey that it takes both families and schools working together to support school safety, enhance school climate and improve the overall well-being of staff and students. These partnerships are strong, and we are proud to have such a deep level of community engagement and resiliency after two years of uncertainty,” said Frank Edelblut, education commissioner.
In total, 11,931 family members, teachers, educational staff and community members across the state completed the survey, which included questions around many COVID-related issues facing schools, including how schools adjusted to the return of full-time in-person learning.
The results of the 603 Bright Futures survey identified key improvement areas, as well as sectors that need more support. Takeaways included:
• About 72% of public school families said their school climate was favorable, compared with 55% of teachers, who believed their school climate was favorable.
• About 58% of school families and 50% of staff felt better about the consistency and positivity of the learning model in 2022, compared with 2021.
• The survey indicated more reports of student behavior incidents in schools this year, which negatively affected staff and teachers. However, families reported feeling comfortable raising concerns with their schools, and the survey reported a high favorability rating for respectful relationships between schools and parents.
• Families and staff reported that bullying was either the same or worse than before the pandemic. Still, a majority of families responded that school staff handled bullying incidents appropriately.
“Significant progress has been made within the past year, yet we know that there is always room for improvement. I remain incredibly grateful to all of the educators who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to keep academics and the overall well-being of New Hampshire students a priority,” Edelblut said.
In Manchester, 27% of family members and teachers expressed support for the district’s learning model, 23 points below the state average.
Forty-one percent showed support for the school climate in Manchester, down 18 points from the previous survey and 14 points below the state average.
“School Climate” questions included:
• “To what extent are staff trusted to work in the way they think is best?”
• “How respectful are the relationships between staff and students?”
• “‘How positive are the attitudes of your colleagues?”
Regarding school safety, a whopping 76% of Manchester respondents said students were less well-behaved or regulated this year than in previous years.
Chandler House grant
The Currier Museum of Art will receive a NH Preservation Alliance/1772 Foundation Grant to help support the restoration of the historic Chandler House.
The NH Preservation Alliance in partnership with the 1772 Foundation awarded preservation grants totaling $125,000 to sixteen nonprofit organizations in New Hampshire. The grants range in amount from $5,000 to a maximum of $10,000.
The Currier will receive a grant for $7,500 to repair and replace historic windows at the Chandler House.
The house, built in 1865, was falling into disrepair and slated to be demolished. After years of community advocacy, the Currier Museum purchased the house in 2021.
Grants from LCHIP and private foundations have funded work on the house.
This new grant will help reconstruct and install five historic windows on the front of the house, which had been removed and bricked over, to restore the original appearance of the main facade.
“The rehabilitation of the Chandler House will create a historic property for the entire community,” said Alan Chong, director of the Currier Museum of Art in a statement. “The historic rooms, which feature original stained glass, carved wood, and embossed Japanese wallpaper, will extend the galleries of the Currier Museum of Art while providing meeting spaces for community groups. We are grateful to the NH Preservation Alliance for its support of this historic treasure.”
“We are so pleased to be able to make these grants to worthy projects in many regions of the state, from a small town with about 600 residents to the state’s largest city,” said Beverly Thomas, program director of the Preservation Alliance, in a statement. “These are community assets that are culturally significant and should be preserved.”
Grant criteria included the uniqueness or significance of the resource, visibility within the community, availability of additional funding, strength of local support, imminence or severity of threat to the resource, understanding of buildings’ needs and the proposed plan’s adherence to the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties.
Projects were vetted by a selection committee of experts and the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance staff. Each grantee was required to have matching funds for its project.
‘Over the edge’
A bit of personal news: I will be going ‘Over The Edge’ and rappel from the rooftop of Brady Sullivan’s 300-foot-high tower at 1000 Elm St. in Manchester to benefit United Way of Greater Nashua on June 28. It’s a great event for a great cause, as more than 100 rappelers drop 24 stories to raise funds for those in need.
To learn more or to donate, visit app.mobilecause.com/vf/edge2022/PaulFeely and tinyurl.com/luote2022.