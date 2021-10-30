WITH THE SAFE STATION programs in Manchester and Nashua complete, health officials have released a final statistical snapshot of the number of people helped at each site.
As previously reported, Manchester’s Safe Station initiative — based on the simple premise of an open door for those seeking help during the opioid crisis — ceased operations Oct. 4, with the services it provided transitioning to the Doorway of Greater Manchester. Managed by Catholic Medical Center, the successor program is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 2-1-1.
According to Chris Stawasz, Northeast Regional Director of Government Affairs for American Medical Response, the Nashua and Manchester programs were accessed a combined total of 11,914 times, by people hailing from 151 different New Hampshire communities and more than a dozen different states.
Stawasz congratulated Chris Hickey, now the city’s emergency services coordinator, “for having the courage to share his unique idea and then take the lead to make it happen.”
“The nearly 12,000 people who used the Safe Station programs in New Hampshire are proof that it was needed and that it absolutely made a difference in hundreds of lives.”
Hickey developed the initial proposal for Safe Station in 2016 after learning that a relative of a fellow firefighter was struggling with opioid addiction and on the brink of suicide.
The Manchester Safe Station officially went live May 4, 2016 and ran for more than five years.
The program was accessed 8,197 times. According to Stawasz, 14% (or 1,163) of those seeking help needed to be taken to a local hospital for immediate medical care. Of those seeking help, 72% were male, 28% were female.
The Nashua Safe Station closed June 30, 2020. It went live Nov. 17, 2016 and ran for just under four years.
The Nashua program was accessed 3,717 times, according to Stawasz. About 14% (504) of those seeking help needed to be taken to a local hospital for immediate medical care. Of the total, 73% were male, 27% were female.
They carried the water
Manchester Water Works officials have received support from aldermen to dedicate and name two structures after longtime department employees.
Manchester Water Works Director Phil Croasdale submitted requests to name the new distribution storage building at 1881 Lake Shore Road in honor of Charles J. (Charlie) Smith, and name the Cohas Pump Station at 567 Cohas Ave. in honor of John Thomas (J.T.) Fanning.
The department is also looking to place a plaque on the residence wing at the Cohas station in honor of Charles C. Cole, the first manager and tenant of the site.
According to information submitted to alderman by Manchester Water Works, Smith worked as a utility foreman at MWW from June 1929 until his retirement in October, 1983 — more than 54 years.
“He was a dedicated Water Worker and well-liked and respected among his fellow employees,” wrote Croasdale in a memo to board members.
Fanning (1837–1911) was an American architect and hydraulic engineer, according to background information supplied by Croasdale.
“His contribution to fluid mechanics and hydraulic engineering is in the Fanning Friction Factor which is presently used by engineers to calculate the frictional pressure losses in flows inside pipes,” Croasdale wrote.
In 1872, J.T. Fanning, who was 34, contracted to design and build the water system in Manchester envisioned by local engineer Joseph B. Sawyer in a report identifying Lake Massabesic as the water source and means to construct a water system for the Queen City.
According to Croasdale, Fanning’s work encompassed designing and overseeing the construction of the main dam, the 1,500-foot canal from the lake adjacent to the dam leading to the Cohas Pump Station and the pump station itself; the building of the road (Old Cohas Avenue) and the laying of 20-inch pipe 9,000 feet from the pump station to the 13 MG Reservoir (Mammoth Road); construction of the Reservoir and the installation of approximately 23 miles of distribution system.
On July 4, 1874, water from Lake Massabesic was first pumped. About 25% of the population of 22,000 was connected with water service.
The total cost of the water works was $542,000. Today, Croasdale said, it would cost that much to lay 3,000 feet of 8-inch main pipe.
Fanning stayed on as the water works’ chief engineer until 1880.
As an architect, Fanning also designed several buildings in Manchester, two of which appear on the National Register of Historical Places. One is the Harrison-Smith Block (built in 1880-81) on Hanover Street, home to the Palace Theater.
The other is the Carpenter and Bean Block (1883) at the corner of Elm and Dow streets.
Other notable architectural work by Fanning in Manchester includes the First Congregational Church, 508 Union St., and the Charles E. Balch House, 1779 Elm St., currently owned by Lambert’s Funeral Home.
In 1887 Fanning was appointed the sixth Director of the American Water Works Association. He died in 1911 in Minneapolis.
Charles C. Cole, for whom a plaque has been requested on the residence wing at the Cohas station, was the first manager and tenant of the site. He was appointed by the Board of Water Commissioners as manager of the pump station on Aug. 10, 1874, on Fanning’s recommendation. Records show Cole “took possession of tenement adjoining the pump house.”
Cole died Oct. 12, 1891, after 17 years operating the pump house, canal and dam.
In the Superintendent’s Report of 1891, Charles Walker wrote that Cole “was an able and trusty man. No accident happened in the 18 years he had charge, caused by any neglect or carelessness on his part, and in his death the city lost a faithful servant.”