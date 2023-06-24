A FIRM HAS been selected to conduct a classification and compensation study of city employees beginning in mid-July.
Evergreen Solutions, a national firm based in Tallahassee, Florida, was selected from a field of four finalists who responded to a request for proposals by the city.
Evergreen has conducted more than 1,100 similar studies for public-sector clients since its inception in 2004, according to the company’s website.
Lisa M. Drabik, the city’s human resources director, said Evergreen’s employees include many former municipal government employees and former elected officials, and their work focuses exclusively on local government and public-sector clients.
Drabik told aldermen she conducted six reference checks on Evergreen, “all of which provided positive feedback.”
Evergreen will be paid $105,500 for the study, which includes several on-site visits for employee and management meetings, focus groups, and informational presentations; an evaluation of the current system; collection, review and analysis of current job classifications, benefits and pay data; market surveys of total compensation (both pay benefits); solution analysis; implementation scenarios and policy recommendations; a final report; revised class descriptions; and the use of their software (and training for HR staff) to use to maintain the recommended system.
Evergreen has proposed an eight-month timeline to complete the study and anticipates having preliminary pay recommendations and cost scenarios to the city in December 2023 or January 2024, in time for the city’s budget process.
Earlier this year aldermen authorized spending up to $750,000 on the study, which was requested by Mayor Joyce Craig.
The study, to be funded by the city’s special revenue reserve account, will review and analyze the current staff compensation structure — known around the city simply as “Yarger-Decker,” after the consulting firm that developed it — and make recommendations for improvements to ensure “internal equity and external competitiveness,” according to a memo from the mayor to aldermen.
All staff positions will be included in the study.
“As you all know, Yarger-Decker has not been functioning as designed for many years, and a compensation study will provide internal equity between departments and ensure the city will be competitive in attracting and retaining qualified employees,” Craig wrote in her request.
Drabik told aldermen during the course of interviews with firms and outreach to fellow HR leaders for reference checks, one thing became “abundantly clear”: regardless of the consultant hired, the key to a “successful and timely study will be for the consultant’s work to be guided, monitored, and assisted by an internal project manager on a daily basis.”
“This study is a mammoth project,” Drabik told aldermen.
The project manager’s duties would include providing the consultant with the internal data and policies needed for analysis; conducting training on how to complete job analysis questionnaires; scheduling and managing on-site focus groups and other meetings with the consultant and city staff; attending weekly project meetings; preparing and disseminating communications to employees on the status of the study; and reviewing data provided by the consultant before it is presented to city officials like Drabik.
“Of course, I will be a steady presence with regard to all aspects of the study,” Drabik wrote in a memo to aldermen. “However, I am unable to devote the time necessary to involve myself in the necessary minutiae of the details that will be required for successful and timely completion of the study.”
Drabik said funds set aside for the study also will be used to hire an HR project coordinator for approximately two years, which would cover not only the timeline of the study itself but also a “reasonable period” for implementation.
The cost for the two-year time frame would come in around $163,210.
Members of the Committee on Human Resources and Insurance supported the request, recommending it be approved by the full board in July.
Because the request for the HR project coordinator will now lay over until the July 11 board meeting, Drabik said she doesn’t anticipate having someone in the role until the fall.
Drabik said Connie Roy-Czyzowski, a former vice president of human resources at Northeast Delta Dental who has been working with the city through the Request For Proposals process, has agreed to stay on as a consultant for the first few months of the project as needed to assist with kickoff meetings and coordination of the job analysis questionnaire process.
The total projected costs for the study come in at $338,710, as follows:
• $105,500 for Evergreen Solutions;
• $163,210 for HR project coordinator salary and benefits (two years);
• $20,000 for Roy-Czyzowski;
• $50,000 for contingencies, in case other services are necessary, including legal services, additional consultant time, overtime for current staff, etc.
The need for a classification and compensation study was raised by now-retired city Human Resources Director Kathleen Ferguson in response to Alderman Pat Long‘s request to department heads to share any concerns over the mayor’s fiscal year 2023 budget proposal.
“There is a broad consensus that the city’s current compensation system, ‘Yarger-Decker,’ has outlived its useful life,” Ferguson wrote. “Given the labor market challenges faced by the city, it would be practical to move toward replacing ‘Yarger-Decker’ with a modern compensation system that meets best practices.”
Yarger-Decker also came up years ago during a committee discussion on pay raises for city employees who work six months in a certain position — specifically whether employees should be allowed to receive additional pay increases after completing six months in another position with the city.
Ferguson at the time said that because of collective bargaining efforts, the original Yarger-Decker scale had morphed into multiple scales, creating inequities between employees within city government.
The way city jobs are classified and employees are paid and reviewed for raises changed in 1999, with the implementation of an employee reclassification study, developed with the help of consultant Yarger-Decker Associates.
The employee reclassification system introduced performance and skill as factors in determining raises. Before that, city employees received raises based strictly on seniority.