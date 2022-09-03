MANCHESTER ALDERMEN have recommended approving a request by Families in Transition to change a planned Spruce Street project from a community garden and learning center to possible affordable housing.
In 2014, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the sale of two parcels of land — at 65 Massabesic St. and 401 Spruce St. — to Families in Transition. The nonprofit intended to use the parcels to create a community garden and learning center.
The city used $300,000 in federal Neighborhood Stabilization Program funds to purchase the property, demolish buildings and address environmental hazards. The Department of Housing and Urban Development requires that 100% of the individuals and households benefiting from the improvements be low-, moderate- and middle-income whose incomes do not exceed 120% of the area median income.
Families in Transition-New Horizons broke ground at the Hollows Community Garden and Learning Center at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 10, 2018.
The plan at the time was for the garden, once complete, to produce fresh fruits and vegetables that would supplement meals served at Families in Transition’s Family Place Resource Center and Shelter on Lake Avenue.
In the years since, FIT has been unable to secure funding to develop the site as proposed. Work completed to date includes fencing, a small pond, a wooden bridge, walkways, a flag pole and garden beds. FIT maintained the site as a community garden with a part-time garden manager until 2020, when grant funding for the position was cut.
“Like so many other things, COVID had an impact on the project,” said FIT spokesman Kyle Chumas. “We just haven’t been able to maintain the site as we hoped.”
The lot is currently vacant and overgrown.
Chris Wellington, chief housing and development officer at FIT, is seeking approval to explore building affordable housing on the site.
“As the committee is aware, there is a lack of affordable housing options in Manchester and throughout the state, and Families In Transition has a strong history of developing and managing affordable housing projects throughout the city,” Wellington wrote in a memo to aldermen.
“The intent of the funding received was to support low-to-moderate income individuals and families, and this would not change with the development of housing on the site.”
Wellington said FIT typically creates housing that supports individuals under 80% of the area’s median income and in most cases supports individuals and families whose income is between 30% and 60% of the median.
Before the request was recommended, Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh asked Wellington how many units would be included in the proposal.
Wellington said they didn’t know exactly and work with an architect and engineer to determine that number.
“If we were allowed it would be dependent on one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom or studio,” Wellington said. “Right now, based on the square footage and some initial assessments from the site engineer, potentially 12 units. He didn’t go into exactly how it would be broken down because we didn’t go to an architect, but based on the square footage and the lot size, 12 units seemed like they would fit. I would think it would be one or two bedrooms potentially with some three bedroom units mixed in.”
Following the proposal’s recommendation, the matter goes before the full board this week for a vote.
Aldermen also approved a request from Helping Hands Outreach Center for an additional $90,000 in federal funding for a renovation project at 140-142 Central St. that would create 12 single-room occupancy units considered “supportive housing,” where Helping Hands will offer case management services and a certified life coach.
Helping Hands operates two sober-living homes in the city.
The city previously approved a $250,000 HUD loan for the project, but Helping Hands is asking for the additional funds to cover increases in construction costs, including heating, ventilation and air conditioning work.
Towing changes coming
The Manchester Police Department will hold a mandatory meeting for any tow companies interested in being contracted under the 2022-2024 Towing Agreement.
The meeting will be on Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. at police headquarters on Valley Street. Companies interested in attending should contact Traffic Investigator Daniel Wood at 603-792-5449.
Towing costs in the city are expected to rise in the near future, after the Aldermanic Committee on Bills on Second Reading voted to send an ordinance amendment increasing towing fees to the Committee on Accounts, Enrollment and Revenue Administration for approval.
The move follows a request by city police to renegotiate contracts with five tow truck companies because fee rates included in current agreements are outdated and low.
Proposed changes call for basic tow costs to go from $110 to $175, labor beyond one hour to go from $50 to $75, service call fees from $45 to $75, waiting time fees up to $50 per hour from $35 if the tow truck operator has to wait more than 15 minutes, storage fees from $30 to $50 for cars not retrieved after a day, and gate fees from $40 to $50 for cars picked up after business hours.
Tows during snow emergencies would go up to $200, with $35 of that going to the city.
Current contracts expire on Dec. 14.