MANCHESTER ALDERMEN have recommended approving a request by Families in Transition to change a planned Spruce Street project from a community garden and learning center to possible affordable housing.

In 2014, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the sale of two parcels of land — at 65 Massabesic St. and 401 Spruce St. — to Families in Transition. The nonprofit intended to use the parcels to create a community garden and learning center.

